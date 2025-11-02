Norman Reedus Explains Daryl Dixon's Use Of A Long-Dead Walking Dead Character
There have been many deaths in "The Walking Dead" franchise, but the "Daryl Dixon" spin-off proves that some of them carry long-term emotional weight for certain characters. Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker) died all the way back in "The Walking Dead" Season 3, but his demise still haunts Daryl (Norman Reedus) in the aforementioned spin-off, as he hears his sibling's voice from childhood throughout Season 3. Still, it goes deeper than that. The storyline provides some insight into Daryl's psyche, and Reedus believes it continues an idea that was first introduced on "The Walking Dead."
"There's a past life trauma that Daryl has, which was introduced in the original series back in America, of how he lost his mother. She burned in a house fire. We never got into that story," Reedus explained to Entertainment Weekly. "So this is not a retelling, because we never really told it, but it's the answers to some of those questions. And I think at this point in his life, after all he's been through and his time alone, he's starting to remember things in ways that are really f***ed up."
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 finale leaves plenty of unanswered questions to be addressed at a later date, including some that pertain to the eponymous character's childhood. So, now that Season 3 has wrapped (read a finale recap here), what can viewers expect in Season 4?
Norman Reedus teases more childhood trauma in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" features plenty of action and mayhem, and the Season 3 finale indicates that the titular character won't find peace any time soon. However, the future of the series will see Daryl revisit his childhood years more, and Norman Reedus believes this is reflective of his character's growth.
"You tell that story about when you were a kid throughout your life, and you sort of just tell the abbreviated version of it forever," Reedus told EW. "And then that becomes fact, but you never really get into the minuscule parts of those stories because there is no time, or because you don't want people to really know who you are, or it's none of their business. But Daryl's being stripped away of all these things. And as he's growing and going through all these experiences, things are starting to become clearer."
Reedus added that "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 4 will explore the topic in more detail, so it wouldn't be surprising if more deceased blasts from his past make their presence felt in his psyche. The upcoming season also marks the spin-off's swan song, but it remains to be seen if Daryl will find peace and resolution.