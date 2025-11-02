Norman Reedus Explains Daryl Dixon's Use Of A Long-Dead Walking Dead Character

There have been many deaths in "The Walking Dead" franchise, but the "Daryl Dixon" spin-off proves that some of them carry long-term emotional weight for certain characters. Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker) died all the way back in "The Walking Dead" Season 3, but his demise still haunts Daryl (Norman Reedus) in the aforementioned spin-off, as he hears his sibling's voice from childhood throughout Season 3. Still, it goes deeper than that. The storyline provides some insight into Daryl's psyche, and Reedus believes it continues an idea that was first introduced on "The Walking Dead."

"There's a past life trauma that Daryl has, which was introduced in the original series back in America, of how he lost his mother. She burned in a house fire. We never got into that story," Reedus explained to Entertainment Weekly. "So this is not a retelling, because we never really told it, but it's the answers to some of those questions. And I think at this point in his life, after all he's been through and his time alone, he's starting to remember things in ways that are really f***ed up."

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 finale leaves plenty of unanswered questions to be addressed at a later date, including some that pertain to the eponymous character's childhood. So, now that Season 3 has wrapped (read a finale recap here), what can viewers expect in Season 4?