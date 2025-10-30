FX's Adults Renewed For Season 2

FX's "Adults" will have some more time to grow up (or not): The Gen Z comedy has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned, with the new season set to air next year on Hulu. (Season 2 may also air on FX's linear channel, as Season 1 did, but a precise premiere rollout will be determined later.)

The ensemble comedy stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele as a tight-knit group of twentysomething friends who live together in a house where the parents never seem to be home. "The group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse," per the official synopsis. Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw serve as creators and executive producers.

"Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today's world," FX executive vice president of development Kate Lambert said in a statement. "The entire cast — Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita and Owen — is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience."

FX also shared a video of the cast announcing the good news:

Debuting in May, "Adults" wrapped up its freshman season on FX in June, with all eight episodes also streaming on Hulu. (Check out TVLine's review, and see why it made our list of the year's most underrated shows.)

Are you happy to do more adulting with "Adults"? Give us your reaction to the renewal news in the comments.