The 10 Most Underrated TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)
The Peak TV bubble may have popped, but there are still too many television shows to comfortably make time for these days. That's where we come in, as TVLine's annual Year in Review coverage recognizes the best current series you probably aren't watching.
Below, we've shined a much-deserved spotlight on 10 shows that aired in 2025, but didn't catch fire in the general TV discourse. For every "Severance" or "The Summer I Turned Pretty" episode that sparked hundreds of passionate tweets, there's been an installment of Apple TV's "Dope Thief" or Netflix's "Forever" that just didn't get the same love.
We get it, by the way! Our own watchlists are unrealistically long. But if you find yourselves in need of a new show to binge, or you want to have your finger on the pulse of recent shows like "The Lowdown" and "Chad Powers," you'll want to take a peek through our list of underrated gems.
Keep scrolling to see all 10 of our recommendations
Adults (FX)
FX's "Adults" is the latest installment of TV's reliable "twentysomethings figuring out who they really are" genre — "Happy Endings," "Girls," "Broad City," the list goes on — and it's a welcome addition. As Samir, Billie, Paul, Issa and Anton navigate the pitfalls of early adulthood while living in Queens, "Adults" establishes itself as a funny and charming hangout comedy, featuring a core cast of young actors bursting with potential. (Read our full review.)
Where to Watch It: All eight Season 1 episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. There's no word yet on a Season 2 renewal.
The Bondsman (Prime Video)
Fair warning: Kevin Bacon's action-horror series was cancelled in May after just one season, and that lone season does end on a cliffhanger. But if you're willing to accept the series' disappointing lack of closure, we urge you to give it a shot. Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who gets murdered, resurrected by the Devil, and sent back to Earth to catch demons who have broken out of hell; the ensemble includes Jennifer Nettles ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Beth Grant ("The Mindy Project") and Jolene Purdy ("Orange Is the New Black").
Where to Watch It: All eight Season 1 episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.
Chad Powers (Hulu)
Glen Powell — who you've recently seen in films like "Twisters" and "Anyone But You" — is one of Hollywood's buzziest leading men at the moment, so we're a bit surprised that his Hulu comedy hasn't made much noise. Developed from an ESPN skit that starred Eli Manning years ago, "Chad Powers" stars Powell as Russ Holiday, a disgraced former college football star who goes for redemption on the gridiron by transforming into the show's title character (via prosthetics and a wig). It's not TV's most cerebral programming, sure, but it's light and funny and sweet, and Powell brings delightful commitment to both the Russ and Chad personas.
Where to Watch It: Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu, with the finale dropping Tuesday, Oct. 28. There's currently no word on a second season.
Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta") and Wagner Moura ("Narcos") lead this pulse-pounding Apple TV drama, which stars the duo as pals in Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to rob drug dealers. Naturally, though, their plans go awry about halfway through the premiere episode, and "Dope Thief" becomes a captivatingly tense — but also surprisingly funny — crime drama that TVLine's Dave Nemetz called a "refreshing twist" on the genre.
Where to Watch It: All eight Season 1 episodes can be streamed on Apple TV. There's been no word on a second season.
Forever (Netflix)
"Girlfriends" creator Mara Brock Akil produced some of her best work with this reimagining of Judy Blume's novel, controversial for its time due to its handling of sexual self-discovery and the teen protagonist's use of birth control. Akil's adaptation is a lovely, nuanced portrait of young love between two Black teenagers, anchored by heartfelt and charismatic performances from Lovie Simone as Keisha and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin.
Where to Watch It: All eight Season 1 episodes can be streamed on Netflix. It's already been renewed for Season 2.
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Raphael Bob-Waksberg, best known for creating the acclaimed "BoJack Horseman," is back with another gem of an animated series, this time centering on three siblings (voiced by Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson and Max Greenfield) as they reminisce on their childhoods while experiencing the ups and downs of adult life. If you're familiar with Bob-Waksberg's previous work, you know you'll laugh a lot while watching "Long Story Short," but you'll also find yourself welling up a bit, too.
And speaking of recent animated gems, we also recommend Netflix's "Haunted Hotel" (about a single mom who, as you may have guessed, runs a haunted hotel) and Prime Video's "#1 Happy Family USA" (about a Muslim family living in post-9/11 New Jersey).
Where to Watch It: All 10 Season 1 episodes of "Long Story Short" are now streaming on Netflix. The show has been renewed for a second season.
Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix)
The Stateside edition of "Love on the Spectrum" — which follows autistic cast members as they navigate romance — is the rare modern dating show that doesn't feel completely soulless. It isn't a perfect show, either; its well-intentioned "Love is out there for everyone!" message can occasionally feel cloying and unnecessary. Still, as reality series go, this one is among the more heartwarming and enjoyable. (And hey, at least it's gotten some recognition from the TV Academy, which awarded "Love on the Spectrum" two Emmy wins this year, for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.)
Where to Watch It: All three seasons of the U.S. edition are available to stream on Netflix. It's been renewed for a fourth season.
The Lowdown (FX)
Series creator Sterlin Harjo previously gifted us with "Reservation Dogs," another sublime FX series that never quite got the buzz it deserved. We simply can't let "The Lowdown" suffer the same fate, so here's our formal recommendation: The neo-noir stars Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon, a writer whose investigation of a recent suicide gets him into all kinds of trouble. As TVLine's Dave Nemetz wrote in his review of the series, "'The Lowdown' drips with the romance of the written word, celebrating poetry and classic literature, and it spins a lighthearted mystery with shades of 'The Big Lebowski,' as Lee gets in way over his head."
Where to Watch It: New episodes air Tuesdays at 9/8c on FX, with the finale set for Nov. 4. There's been no word on a second season.
North of North (Netflix)
A co-production with Canada's CBC, "North of North" stars Anna Lambe as Siaja, a young Inuk mother who wants to build a new life for herself after a spontaneous and public exit from her marriage. Like some of the other shows on our list, "North of North" is enjoyably low-stakes, and Lambe gives a charming and warm performance as Siaja works through the fallout of her breakup while under the microscope of her tight-knit Arctic town.
Where to Watch It: All eight Season 1 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. The show was previously renewed for Season 2.
Overcompensating (Prime Video)
One of the year's funniest comedies seemed to fly right under the radar back in May — a shame, but at least it gives us another reason to sing the praises of Benito Skinner's college-set series. Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted college freshman who goes to cringe-inducing lengths to present as heterosexual when he starts school at Yates University. Along the way, he becomes besties with Carmen (played by Wally Baram, one of TVLine's Women to Watch), and they hilariously fumble their ways through their first semester. Come for Benny's journey of self-exploration; stay for Adam DiMarco's excellent portrayal of more-complicated-than-he-looks frat bro Peter.
Where to Watch It: All eight Season 1 episodes can be streamed on Prime Video. The show has already been renewed for Season 2.
