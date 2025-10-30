The Witcher Boss Explains How The Show 'Alluded To' Liam Hemsworth's Recast As Geralt — Grade His Debut!

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers from the Season 4 premiere of Netflix's "The Witcher." Proceed with caution.

"The Witcher" has returned for its highly anticipated fourth season, and the Netflix drama wastes no time reintroducing Geralt of Rivia, now portrayed by Liam Hemsworth.

As showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explains to TVLine, there was much discussion among the writers about how to properly address the fact that Henry Cavill is no longer playing the show's title character.

Ultimately, the decision was made to "allude to it slightly in the opening sequence," during which a young girl named Nimue argues with an elder storyteller named Stribog that he's been sharing Geralt's tale incorrectly. Nimue believes that the true stories of Geralt's journey reside in a different book, the Jaskier-penned "A Half Century of Poetry," which she snatched from Strigo's shelf. Nimue also believes that she herself is destined to become part of the story, an idea that's expanded upon later in the season.

"We wanted to play with the idea, which is a huge theme in 'The Witcher,' of how stories change depending on who is telling them," Hissrich tells TVLine. "So obviously that opening sequence is played and there's a device, and you sense that, oh, maybe everything that we've seen over the last three seasons has been through someone's POV. Maybe that's not actually how it happened. We constantly love to be playing with the idea of narrative with our audience."