12 Best Running Gags In TV History

When "South Park" isn't too busy offending people, it's killing off one of the central four cast members. Kenny has been on the show since the very beginning, and he has two main schticks: Everything he says gets garbled by his hoodie, and he dies before the end of the episode. From drinking water after eating too many antacid tablets (which he mistakes for mints) to getting his heart replaced with a baked potato during surgery in the movie "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut," part of the fun of early "South Park" involved seeing what bizarre way Kenny would die. This would typically be followed by Stan and Kyle shouting, "Oh my God, they killed Kenny! You bastard!"

The gag became so integral to the show that "South Park" eventually came up with a canon explanation for it with "The Coon" series of episodes. In it, we learn that Kenny's parents were involved in a cult that worshipped Cthulhu, granting Kenny immortality so that every time he dies, he comes back to life even though no one seems to remember it by the next day.

Sadly, "South Park" doesn't kill Kenny too often these days. Whereas it used to happen practically all the time, we're lucky to get it once a season these days. But that's all right; when it does happen, it makes it all the more surprising and special.