Wicked: Get The Full List Of Songs Performed For NBC's Concert Special — Including A Surprise Duet

Do you wish you could just wave a magic wand and make NBC's "Wicked" concert special appear? Well, we can't grant that wish... but we do have some inside intel to pass along.

TVLine was in attendance during the taping of "Wicked: One Wonderful Night" at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre in September, and we jotted down the full list of songs performed that night for your viewing pleasure. (Note: There's no guarantee that every song performed during the taping will make it to air, but here's what we saw in the theater.)

The night kicked off with Ariana Grande singing "No One Mourns the Wicked," backed up by the citizens of Oz, followed by Cynthia Erivo performing "The Wizard and I" with co-star Jeff Goldblum accompanying her on piano. Then Grande sang "Popular," although her scene partner was not Erivo this time, but instead a special guest from the audience. (Sorry, our lips are sealed on that one.)