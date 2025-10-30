Wicked: Get The Full List Of Songs Performed For NBC's Concert Special — Including A Surprise Duet
Do you wish you could just wave a magic wand and make NBC's "Wicked" concert special appear? Well, we can't grant that wish... but we do have some inside intel to pass along.
TVLine was in attendance during the taping of "Wicked: One Wonderful Night" at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre in September, and we jotted down the full list of songs performed that night for your viewing pleasure. (Note: There's no guarantee that every song performed during the taping will make it to air, but here's what we saw in the theater.)
The night kicked off with Ariana Grande singing "No One Mourns the Wicked," backed up by the citizens of Oz, followed by Cynthia Erivo performing "The Wizard and I" with co-star Jeff Goldblum accompanying her on piano. Then Grande sang "Popular," although her scene partner was not Erivo this time, but instead a special guest from the audience. (Sorry, our lips are sealed on that one.)
Three Fiyeros Are Better Than One
Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero in the films, couldn't make it to the performance, but his co-stars Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode stepped in for him to perform Fiyero's big number "Dancing Through Life." After that, Grande was backed by a full orchestra to sing "Thank Goodness," which will appear in the sequel "Wicked: For Good," before she reunited with Erivo to sing "What Is This Feeling?"
Of course, the night wouldn't have been complete without Erivo gracing us with a performance of the showstopper "Defying Gravity," and let's just say she hit new heights with that one. But that's not all: She reteamed with Grande for a surprise duet to close out the show, a song not found on the "Wicked" soundtrack... and yeah, our lips are sealed on that one, too. (We can't spoil everything, can we?)
Along with the performances, "Wicked: One Wonderful Night" will also feature cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, world premiere clips from "Wicked: For Good" (which hits theaters Nov. 21) and the debut of two new original songs from the film written by original "Wicked" composer Stephen Schwartz. To see it all in living color, you'll have to tune in to NBC on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8/7c or stream it the next day on Peacock. Hit the comments below, "Wicked" fans, to let us know which song you're most looking forward to hearing.