Gayle King Leaving CBS Mornings (Report)

Gayle King won't be a part of your morning routine anymore: She's leaving the CBS morning show "CBS Mornings" after more than a decade, according to Variety. King is expected to leave the show next year when her contract expires, although she may shift to a different role at the network.

CBS News declined to confirm Variety's report, but said in a statement: "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She's a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future." (TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.)

King joined CBS News in 2011 as one of the hosts of what was then called "CBS This Morning." She's remained there ever since, with the show rebranding as "CBS Mornings" in 2021. King is currently joined by co-hosts Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil.

King's exit is just the latest move in a far-reaching overhaul of CBS News after Bari Weiss was hired as CBS News' editor-in-chief following parent company Paramount's merger with Skydance Media. Earlier this week, "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson announced he was leaving the network after 16 years.

