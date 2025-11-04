What To Watch Tuesday: All's Fair Premiere, Squid Game: The Challenge Returns, The Lowdown Finale And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "All's Fair" enters the courtroom, "Squid Game: The Challenge" is back and "The Lowdown" wraps its freshman run.
Showtimes for Tuesday, November 4, 2025
All's Fair
Series premiere: A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice; Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close star.
Murder in a Small Town
Karl and the team investigate a reported bear attack, leading to questions about foul play due to inconsistent stories; Sara Canning ("The Vampire Diaries") guest-stars.
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
From sharing the key to a long marriage to trying CBD for the first and last time, the comedian is spilling all the sweet tea with her Southern charm.
Squid Game: The Challenge
Season 2 premiere: A new group of 456 players compete for a $4.56 million prize, until only one is left standing.
Bobby's Triple Threat
Season 4 finale: Chef Karen Akunowicz battles the Titans with her "modern grandma" cuisine.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The Orlando Magic face the Atlanta Hawks (airing at 8 pm in Eastern and Central markets), while the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Clippers (airing at 8 pm in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Stars
The remaining couples dance to classic hits celebrating the legends of Rock; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav visits the judges panel.
NCIS
The team investigates a U.S. marine who is believed to have kidnapped the wife of one of the most powerful men at the Department of Justice.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Bronwyn learns Lisa has been spreading rumors; Meredith grows increasingly uneasy with Britani's behavior; Lisa vents to Mary about Meredith.
Doc
Amy treats a Chaplain who helps her reconcile with the past; Michael is under investigation for his actions during the hostage crisis; TJ returns to work.
The Lowdown
Season 1 finale: The truth comes to light... but at what cost?
NCIS: Origins
Tensions rise when Franks' estranged older brother (guest star Philip Winchester) blows into town; Lala, still struggling after her accident, makes a decision about her future.
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Emily Simpson swaps her modern marriage for an old-school relationship with a hands-off dad.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Season 3 premiere: Cases include exes beefing over bail money, a circus director who got played by his own contortionist, and a superfan who swiped his famous friend's credit card for a taco truck.
NCIS: Sydney
When a U.S. Navy pilot goes missing at a UFO hotspot in the Outback after being chased by blinding lights, the team must discover if the truth is really out there.