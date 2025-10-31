MTV's Ridiculousness Cancelled After 14 Years (And 46 Seasons!)

It's the end of an era at MTV: "Ridiculousness" has been canceled after 14 years.

New Season 46 episodes of the Rob Dyrdek-hosted clip show will continue to air into 2026, but no new installments will be produced beyond that. Previous select seasons will still be available to stream on Paramount+, and reruns of the show will remain in rotation on MTV's schedule.

"Ridiculousness" had several mainstay co-hosts, including Chanel West Coast, who made headlines with her departure in 2023 after 12 years, as well as Sterling "Steelo" Brim and Lauren "Lolo" Wood. They were also joined by a rotation of guest co-hosts.

The show also spawned multiple spinoffs, including "Deliciousness," hosted by Tiffani Thiessen; "Messyness," hosted by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, "Adorableness," which featured Alyson Hannigan; and the talent-based "Amazingness."

Dyrdek, who began as a professional skateboarder, has been an MTV staple since 2006. His lengthy stay on the network began with his reality show "Rob & Big," on which he co-starred alongside his friend, the late Christopher "Big Black" Boykin. His next show came in 2009 with "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory," which took viewers inside the titular headquarters of Dyrek's multiple businesses. "Ridiculousness" then premiered in 2011, producing close to 1,700 episodes throughout its lengthy run.

TMZ was first to report the news.