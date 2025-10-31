Jessica Lange Returning For Star-Studded American Horror Story Season 13 — Full Cast Revealed
Ryan Murphy just delivered the ultimate Halloween treat: the star-studded cast of "American Horror Story" Season 13, including the return of "AHS" icon Jessica Lange.
Lange will be joined by a who's who of Murphy collaborators, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.
"Surprise, b*tch! I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me," Murphy said in his Instagram reveal, all but confirming that Season 13 will witness the return of the witches from "Coven" and "Apocalypse."
An exact premiere date was not included with Murphy's announcement, but he did tease a "Halloween 2026" release.
Murphy has been cryptically teasing the show's 13th season for some time, most recently in June. Responding to a fan on Instagram, Murphy promised, "Sarah Paulson and I are cooking up something cool!" His first hint came as early as Oct. 2024 when he mentioned discussing the project with Paulson and Peters over dinner.
Jessica Lange's Unexpected Return to American Horror Story
Lange is easily the most exciting name on this list, having put "American Horror Story" on the map with her fan favorite roles as Constance Langdon in Season 1 (Murder House"), Sister Jude in Season 2 ("Asylum") and Fiona Goode in Season 3 ("Coven"). Her final turn as a series regular came when she played Elsa Mars in Season 4 ("Freak Show"). She delighted fans with a one-episode return as Constance in Season 8 ("Apocalypse"), which officially combined the worlds and characters of both "Murder House" and "Coven."
Lange is also one of the most surprising cast inclusions, considering she was fairly vocal about not returning to the franchise. When asked by a reporter in February if she was going to come back to Season 13, her exact response was "Christ, no." (Watch the video.)
Ariana Grande Making Her AHS Debut In Season 13
Another surprising addition to the "American Horror Story" cast is Ariana Grande, who has not appeared in any of the previous seasons. That said, this isn't her first time at the Murphy rodeo, as Grande famously portrayed the ill-fated Chanel No. 2 on Fox's "Scream Queens." Despite Chanel No. 2 meeting her untimely end (in hilarious fashion) at the hands of the show's Red Devil killer in the short-lived comedy's series premiere, she reappeared in ghostly form in two additional episodes. Sadly, her ghost was nowhere to be seen in the show's hospital-set second season.
But let's be real, what better time for Grande to (potentially) play a naughty witch on "AHS" than now, considering she has spent the last two years embodying Glinda in the "Wicked" movies? Keep working that magic, we say.
How do you feel about this unexpected Halloween surprise? Who else do you hope returns for Season 13? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.