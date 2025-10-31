Jessica Lange Returning For Star-Studded American Horror Story Season 13 — Full Cast Revealed

Ryan Murphy just delivered the ultimate Halloween treat: the star-studded cast of "American Horror Story" Season 13, including the return of "AHS" icon Jessica Lange.

Lange will be joined by a who's who of Murphy collaborators, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

"Surprise, b*tch! I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me," Murphy said in his Instagram reveal, all but confirming that Season 13 will witness the return of the witches from "Coven" and "Apocalypse."

An exact premiere date was not included with Murphy's announcement, but he did tease a "Halloween 2026" release.

Murphy has been cryptically teasing the show's 13th season for some time, most recently in June. Responding to a fan on Instagram, Murphy promised, "Sarah Paulson and I are cooking up something cool!" His first hint came as early as Oct. 2024 when he mentioned discussing the project with Paulson and Peters over dinner.



