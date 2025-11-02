Quotes Of The Week: Only Murders In The Building, NCIS: Origins, DWTS, Ghosts And More

The post-Halloween Sunday Scaries might be spookier than ever, so why not settle down with our latest Quotes of the Week?

In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including double doses of "Only Murders in the Building," "NCIS: Origins" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Seth Meyers takes a shot at the New York Jets, "Shifting Gears" drops two Easter eggs and "The Morning Show" reflects on the downfalls of success. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "Selling Sunset," "Boston Blue" and "Dancing With the Stars."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots and Ryan Schwartz)