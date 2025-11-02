Quotes Of The Week: Only Murders In The Building, NCIS: Origins, DWTS, Ghosts And More

By Claire Franken
Shifting Gears Drops 2 Broke Girls Easter Egg -- Best TV Quotes ABC, Hulu, CBS

The post-Halloween Sunday Scaries might be spookier than ever, so why not settle down with our latest Quotes of the Week? 

In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including double doses of "Only Murders in the Building," "NCIS: Origins" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Seth Meyers takes a shot at the New York Jets, "Shifting Gears" drops two Easter eggs and "The Morning Show" reflects on the downfalls of success. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "Selling Sunset," "Boston Blue" and "Dancing With the Stars." 

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots and Ryan Schwartz)

NCIS: ORIGINS

ncis origins averse to idiots quote CBS screenshot

"You sent our witness home before we could talk to him?"

"I wrote it all down."

"We need to do our own interview. This is our crime scene!"

"Ma'am, I'm telling you right now I'm averse to people yelling in my face,"

"Well, I'm averse to idiots. How about that?"

Lala (Mariel Molino) has no patience for bad cops

NCIS: ORIGINS (Bonus Quote!)

NCIS Origins limp disk quote CBS screenshot

"Mimi wasn't naming her killer, she was writing down her password."

"Password for what?"

"The limp disk."

Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is unfamiliar with the term "floppy disk"

THE MORNING SHOW

the morning show stillborn baby quote Apple TV screenshot (2)

"You do realize it took me two decades and a predator to get half of what you just got?"

"Yeah. And I got it on the back of my stillborn baby."

Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Chris (Nicole Beharie) reflect on the price of success in the world of TV news

SHIFTING GEARS

shifting gears toy story easter egg quote ABC screenshot

"What's with the Woody costume? Come on, kid! You gotta go as a space ranger!"

Buzz Lightyear's (Tim Allen) got jokes!

SHIFTING GEARS (Bonus Quote!)

shifting gears 2 broke girls easter egg quote ABC screenshot

"Is Stitch chatting up twins? Or are these drinks hitting just right?"

Riley (Kat Dennings) spots two broke girls across the bar

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

late night with seth meyers trump 2028 hat quote NBC screenshot

"It's so weird to make a hat for a thing that can't happen. Wearing a Trump 2028 hat is like wearing a hat that says, 'Super Bowl Champion New York Jets.'"

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

only murders in the building text killer's name quote Hulu screenshot

"Why didn't he just text us the killer's name?"

"Because then there'd be no season."

No one has ever accused "Only Murders" of not being meta

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Bonus Quote!)

only murders in the building formal complaint from new jersey quote

"This is garbage, right?"

"I'll have you know that that play made history... as the only show to ever receive a formal complaint from the state of New Jersey."

Oliver (Martin Short) has never let failure stand in the way of his pride

SELLING SUNSET

selling sunset cancer was a human being quote Netflix screenshot

"She's like an actual... like if cancer was a human being. Is that too harsh?"

Chrishell doesn't have the kindest words to say about co-worker Nicole

GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE

georgie and mandy send sheldon back quote CBS screenshot

"So what, you're just gonna grow old and die alone?"

"I'm sure California will send Sheldon back at some point."

Little does Mary (Zoe Perry) know in 1995 that Sheldon will put down roots in Pasadena

GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE (Bonus Quote!)

georgie and mandy needs a manger quote CBS screenshot

"All we need's a manger, huh?"

Mary's date Joseph (Jeremy Brandt) breaks the ice by acknowledging their names are straight out of the Bible

DANCING WITH THE STARS

dancing with the stars sash and crown quote ABC screenshot

"I know you really want water, but we're gonna give you a sash and a crown instead."

Julianne Hough, always great at vamping, greets Whitney Levitt and Mark Ballas after they win the "Dance Monster-thon"

GHOSTS

ghosts smoke toad quote CBS screenshot

"I'm sorry, you smoked a toad?"

"Yeah! But if I didn't, he was gonna smoke me. At least that's what he told me after I smoked him."

Is anyone out there surprised that Flower (Sheila Carrasco) has smoked an actual frog? No? Didn't think so

GHOSTS (Bonus Quote!)

ghosts tap that quote CBS screenshot

"Amenhotep! More like, imma tap that!" 

Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) considers making the moves on the mansion's new mummy ghost

BOSTON BLUE

boston blue john oliver quote CBS

"Boston PD, hands up! You too, John Oliver!"

Apparently Sarah (Maggie Lawson) is the funny one in the Silver family

SURVIVOR

survivor handshake quote CBS screenshot

"I'm gonna give you a handshake, because I want the hug to be genuine and I don't think I can give that to you right now. But I look forward to hugging you in the future, OK?"

Sage Ahrens-Nichols keeps it 100 as she says goodbye to a blindsided Shannon Fairweather

SURVIVOR (Bonus Quote!)

survivor out of breath quote CBS screenshot

"Jeff, you out of breath too?" 

"It's no joke, man." 

"Welcome to 'Survivor'!" 

The R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod Baby checks in on Jeff Probst, after the host gets winded in the hot Fijian sun

