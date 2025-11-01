The Witcher's Freya Allan Defends Ciri's 'Controversial' Season 4 Romance: 'I Wanted It To Be Complicated'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 4 of Netflix's "The Witcher."

Everyone is trying to find Ciri in Season 4 of "The Witcher, and that includes the wayward princess herself.

Now going by the name Falka, Ciri spends her eight episodes embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a motley group of pickpockets known as the Rats. (They have their own pledge and everything, it's pretty cute.) But it isn't Ciri's newfound kleptomania that is sure to have viewers in their feelings. Instead, we're talking about the special relationship she strikes up with Mistle (Christelle Eldin), one of the aforementioned Rats.

Ciri and Mistle share their first kiss midway through Episode 1, immediately after another member of the Rats — the less-friendly Kayleigh (Fabian McCallum) — tries to force himself on Ciri after threatening to claim the bounty on her head. Mistle arrives before things get too dicey, but Ciri is visibly shaken from the experience, eventually finding comfort in Mistle's embrace. When Mistle asks if Ciri wants her to leave, the secret princess says no, resulting in their first kiss. Of many.

Discovering a new side of her character through Ciri's interactions with Mistle was a "really interesting" experience, Freya Allan tells TVLine. "I knew there was a lot of discussion about this relationship between Mistle and Ciri. It's kind of a controversial one online and there's a lot of conversation around it. I actually felt like it was really important to maintain some of that. I wanted it to be complicated and I didn't want it to be perfect. I didn't want it to be a fluffy little romance."