The Bear's Pilot Episode Originally Didn't Feature A Fan-Favorite Character

Three years and four seasons in — a near-legendary clip in the modern age of extended TV production cycles — "The Bear" has firmly cemented itself as one of the definitive shows of the decade. The combination of comedy, drama, family trauma, a fantastic ensemble, superstar cameos, and a prevailing adoration for food and the restaurant business has turned the FX/Hulu series into a massive hit and a multi-time Emmy winner. But just like any show, it took "The Bear" a while to fine-tune itself from the early idea stage into the acclaimed series we ultimately got.

While the kitchen angle — the beauty, creativity, passion, stress, and occasional rage — was always there, certain elements were shifted around from the original pilot scripts, and that included Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Adamu debuting sooner than planned.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, co-showrunner Joanna Calo explained that the series initially would have featured a major blow-up from Jeremy Allen White's Carmy in the early goings, which the team ultimately chose to hold for later on, drawing out the tension. But the bigger surprise to fans, given the character's immense popularity, will likely be that Sydney wasn't originally slated to enter the story until episode 3 of season 1.

Ultimately, the character proved too strong and central for her debut to be delayed that long. "I loved her," Calo explained to THR. "I said, 'Let's get her in.'"