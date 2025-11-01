What To Watch Saturday: MLB World Series Game 7, Miles Teller Hosts SNL And More
On TV this Saturday: Miles Teller returns to Studio 8H, Janel Parrish and Parker Young spend "Christmas on Duty," and the Dodgers face the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series.
Showtimes for November 1, 2025
The Cut
An Irish boxer (Orlando Bloom) ending his retirement to seek a championship title undergoes a drastic weight-cutting regimen at the urging of his coach; Caitríona Balfe and John Turturro co-star.
College Football
ABC
- Vanderbilt vs. Texas (12 pm)
- Georgia vs. Florida (3 pm)
- Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (7:30 pm)
CBS
- Army vs. Air Force (12 pm)
- Indiana vs. Maryland (3:30 pm)
- Washington State vs. Oregon State (7:30 pm)
The CW
- Louisville vs. Virginia Tech (3 pm)
ESPN
Miami vs. SMU (12 pm)
- Notre Dame vs. Boston College (3:30 pm)
- South Carolina vs. Ole Miss (7 pm)
- Cincinnati vs. Utah (10:15 pm)
Fox
- Penn State vs. Ohio State (12 pm)
- Texas Tech vs. Kansas State (3:30 pm)
NBC
- Rutgers vs. Illinois (12 pm)
- USC vs. Nebraska (7:30 pm)
TNT
- Arizona State vs. Iowa State (1 pm)
MLB World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays are tied (3-3) heading into the final game of the Fall Classic.
Christmas in Midnight Clear
A real estate developer (Alicia Josipovic) visits a struggling town at Christmas and falls for a local pastor (Jon McLaren).
Christmas on Duty
Rival Marines (Janel Parrish and Parker Young) find love while stuck on Christmas duty.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny wine and dine while watching 2023's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
His, Hers and Ours
A secret romance starts to blossom between two single parents (Taye Diggs and Lesley-Ann Brandt) whose respective teenage children (Chloé Flowers and Tyler Lofton) are dating each other.
Saturday Night's Main Event
Cody Rhodes battles Drew McIntyre; CM Punk takes on Jey Uso.
Have I Got News for You
Podcast host Jennifer Welch and journalist Max Chafkin join the panel.
Austin City Limits
Samara Joy takes the ACL stage.
Saturday Night Live
"Eternity" actor Miles Teller hosts; Brandi Carlile performs.