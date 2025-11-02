South Park's 15 Worst Episodes, Ranked

For decades, "South Park" has provided delightfully crude humor and upset those with delicate sensibilities. The show hasn't lost any of its edge, as Season 27 even garnered a statement from the White House, declaring that the show "hasn't been relevant for 20 years." On the contrary, few shows have managed to make headlines like "South Park" this far into its run, but that doesn't mean it's always been effective.

"South Park" isn't afraid to make fun of anyone, but the satire can occasionally fall flat. Sometimes it's unclear what grander point "South Park" is trying to make, or there just isn't enough to make fun of the subject with. Throughout much of the show's run, many episodes have been created over just six days, so perhaps that's another explanation — the team just didn't have enough time to crank out a really great episode. Regardless of the reason, these are the worst "South Park" episodes based on overall quality, not because they personally offended us.