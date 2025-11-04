Save The Dates: Vanderpump Rules Reboot, Miss Scarlet Season 6 And More

"Vanderpump Rules" fans, get ready to be SUR-ved by a whole new staff.

The Bravo reality series will return for Season 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9/8c, the network announced on Monday, with a new cast of waiters and bartenders working at Lisa Vanderpump's L.A. restaurant SUR. "Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors," per the official description.

Debuting in 2013 as a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Vanderpump Rules" became a pop culture sensation in its own right, reaching new heights with the "Scandoval" storyline that made headlines in Season 10, with cast member Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss. Although the series is rebooting with a new cast, many former "Vanderpump Rules" stars, including Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright, appear on the spinoff "The Valley."

Bravo has also released a trailer for the new season of "Vanderpump Rules," which introduces us to the new cast and promises plenty of drama. Watch it here:

In other recent scheduling news:

* "Miss Scarlet" Season 6 will premiere Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 pm on PBS — though PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video subscribers can watch one month early, beginning Sunday, Dec. 7. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has released a trailer for its "freshly reimagined" version of "Sesame Street." Season 56, which will be released in three volumes, kicks off with a four-episode premiere on Monday, Nov. 10:

* Disney+ has released a trailer for "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie," starring Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. As previously reported, the holiday film begins Friday, Nov. 14: