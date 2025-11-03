Snowfall Spinoff Ordered At FX Starring Two Series Vets — Get A First Look

"Snowfall's" epic story isn't over yet.

FX has handed a series order to a spinoff to the acclaimed L.A. drug trade drama, with cast members Gail Bean and Isaiah John reprising their roles, the network announced on Monday. The series will air on Hulu, but there's no word yet on whether it will air on FX linear as well; a source tells TVLine a specific premiere plan will be released later.

In the untitled spinoff, which is set shortly after the end of the original "Snowfall" in 1990s L.A., "a recovering addict strives to take West Coast rap mainstream — while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain," per the official synposis.

Bean returns as Wanda, who overcame a crack addiction on "Snowfall," and John returns as her husband Leon, who was the best friend and righthand man of Damson Idris' drug lord Franklin. FX has released a first-look photo of them in the spinoff; check it out above.

Joining Bean and John in the cast are Asante Blackk ("This Is Us"), Peyton Alex Smith ("All American: Homecoming") and Simmie Sims III ("Rap Sh!t"). "Snowfall" producers Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson will serve as executive producers on the spinoff, along with Malcolm Spellman ("Empire").

"Snowfall" fans, let us know what you're hoping to see from the spinoff in a comment below.