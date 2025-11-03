Casting News: FBI Spinoff Exit, Cole Escola In One Piece Season 3 And More
CBS' "CIA" is undergoing a significant casting shake-up, with series regular Michael Michele exiting the "FBI" spinoff, Deadline reports.
Production on the procedural's first season is currently underway in New York City. It's not yet known if Michele's character, the head of the CIA's New York Station, is being recast or if her departure will be written into the show.
According to the spinoff's official logline, "CIA" centers on "two unlikely partners — a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer, and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law." The aforementioned "loose cannon" is Hart Hoxton, played by Tom Ellis ("Lucifer"), while Nick Gehlfuss ("Chicago Med") plays his "by-the-book" partner Bill Goodman. "CIA" also stars Natalee Linez ("Chicago P.D.") as CIA analyst Gina Rojas.
Though "CIA" was originally slated to premiere in Fall 2025, the spinoff was ultimately pushed to midseason, with Warren Leight ("Law & Order: SVU") taking over showrunner duties from David Hudgins ("FBI: Most Wanted").
In Other Casting News...
* Cole Escola ("At Home With Amy Sedaris") has joined the Season 3 cast of Netflix's "One Piece" as a series regular, Deadline reports. Escola will play the non-binary character Bon Clay, appropriately described as a "theatrical assassin who turns combat into art." An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga series, Season 2 of "One Piece" premieres on March 10, 2026, with production on Season 3 set to begin later this year in South Africa.
* Pamela Adlon ("Better Things") will guest-star in the Dec. 10 episode (8/7c) of ABC's "Shifting Gears" as the mother of Seann William Scott's Gabriel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Titled "Nutracker," the holiday episode finds Gabriel convincing Kat Dennings' Riley to help his girlfriend impress his tough-to-please mom.
* Claire Danes ("Homeland") and Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") will star in the Hulu drama series "The Spot," in which a school teacher (McGregor) suspects his surgeon wife (Danes) of being responsible for the hit-and-run death of a child, Deadline reports. Danes' role was previously going to be played by Kate Winslet, who reportedly parted ways with the project in June for creative reasons. A premiere date for "The Spot," created by Ed Solomon, has not been announced.
* Chloe East ("Generation") has been landed the title role in Hulu's "Foster Dade," a YA drama series from Berlanti Productions, Deadline reports. Based on Nash Jenkins' 2023 novel "Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos," the series is officially described as a "sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals." The show is set both in 2008 and present day. A premiere date is not yet known.