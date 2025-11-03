Casting News: FBI Spinoff Exit, Cole Escola In One Piece Season 3 And More

* Cole Escola ("At Home With Amy Sedaris") has joined the Season 3 cast of Netflix's "One Piece" as a series regular, Deadline reports. Escola will play the non-binary character Bon Clay, appropriately described as a "theatrical assassin who turns combat into art." An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga series, Season 2 of "One Piece" premieres on March 10, 2026, with production on Season 3 set to begin later this year in South Africa.

* Pamela Adlon ("Better Things") will guest-star in the Dec. 10 episode (8/7c) of ABC's "Shifting Gears" as the mother of Seann William Scott's Gabriel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Titled "Nutracker," the holiday episode finds Gabriel convincing Kat Dennings' Riley to help his girlfriend impress his tough-to-please mom.

* Claire Danes ("Homeland") and Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") will star in the Hulu drama series "The Spot," in which a school teacher (McGregor) suspects his surgeon wife (Danes) of being responsible for the hit-and-run death of a child, Deadline reports. Danes' role was previously going to be played by Kate Winslet, who reportedly parted ways with the project in June for creative reasons. A premiere date for "The Spot," created by Ed Solomon, has not been announced.

* Chloe East ("Generation") has been landed the title role in Hulu's "Foster Dade," a YA drama series from Berlanti Productions, Deadline reports. Based on Nash Jenkins' 2023 novel "Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos," the series is officially described as a "sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals." The show is set both in 2008 and present day. A premiere date is not yet known.