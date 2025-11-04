The Voice Sends Three More Singers Home As Knockouts Continue — Who Got The Show's First-Ever Mic Drop?

"The Voice" Season 28 Knockouts continued on Monday with six performances, three eliminations and the show's first-ever Mic Drop, courtesy of Michael Bublé.

But first, the show held space for a cringey "Wicked" tie-in, during which poor Bowen Yang was forced to screech out an unhinged performance of "For Good" to fulfill his life-long dream of auditioning for "The Voice." It was intentionally bad, but also... possibly good? And hey, if that isn't a central theme of "Wicked," we don't know what is.

Then came the evening's three face-offs between Toni Lorene and Natalia Albertini from Team Snoop, Aiden Ross and Liam Von Elbe from Team Niall, and and Max Cooper III and Max Chambers from Team Bublé. Some were closer than others, but we agree with all of Monday's winners — even though we really wish we got to see more from the eliminated member of Team Bublé.

And as we mentioned earlier, one of the Knockout winners became the first Mic Drop recipient in the history of "The Voice."

Read on for a breakdown of the results from Monday's Knockouts episode, then vote for your favorite singer of the night and drop a comment with your thoughts on the outcomes. Did any of the coaches make the wrong call?