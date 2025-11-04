10 TV Show Pilots You Had No Idea Were Completely Reshot Before Airing

Most people understand that TV show pilots are often not the best episodes in any series. The reason is simple: Everyone is still trying to find their feet and feel out the dynamic of the show, the cast chemistry, the writing, etc. Essentially, a pilot is a proof of concept for the network or streaming service, showcasing the potential of a program — not its final form. There have been times, though, when a pilot doesn't go the way anyone expects it to materialize. Rather than cancel the series order after the pilot, the creators and network acknowledge that something is off and reshoot it before the episode hits the airwaves.

Surprisingly, some of the biggest shows of all time, such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "Game of Thrones," featured much different original pilots than what fans saw on screen for the first time. The success of the respective series reaffirms that everyone did the right thing in redoing the pilot. Yet, as fans, there's a morbid curiosity to find out what could have been. Even though there's a strong possibility that everyone would have detested the original pilot, you still want to find out how different some of your favorite TV shows could have turned out.

Having said that, let's head back in time and check out 10 TV show pilots that were completely reshot before airing. In a few of these cases, if you're a good-enough sleuth, you might be able to find these episodes online.