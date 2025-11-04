The Loud House Christmas Movie Set At Nickelodeon — See Full Holiday Premiere Schedule (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon is getting loud this holiday season.

"A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice," a new feature-length animated movie, is set to premiere Friday, Nov. 21 at 5:30/4:30c, TVLine has learned exclusively.

So, what is the titular family getting up to now? "Desperate to get off Santa's Naughty List before Christmas, Lincoln Loud hacks into the North Pole computer and accidentally reverses the entire world's Naughty/Nice lists," per the movie's official logline. "With the help of a resourceful elf named Duncan, Lincoln and his family must now venture to the North Pole on a mission to save Christmas."

"A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice" is written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May and directed by Darin McGowan, with Michael Rubiner and April Lawrence producing.

Watch the trailer for Nickelodeon's new "Loud House" Christmas movie below:

And that's just one of several special events premiering during the month of December on Nickelodeon. Here's a breakdown of the network's other holiday premieres (all times ET):

MONDAY, DEC. 1

11 am | "Rubble & Crew" ("The Crew Builds a Santa's Village / The Crew Builds a Giant Dreidel")

11:30 am | "Blaze and the Monster Machines" ("Christmas Power! A Monster Machine Super Special")

FRIDAY, DEC. 12

12 pm | "Tim Rex in Space" ("Rumblefest Eve / Rumblefest")

5:30 pm | "Rock Paper Scissors" ("The Origami Robot")

6 pm | "Wylde Pak" ("Where There's a Will, There's a Way")

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

5:30 pm "The Thundermans: Undercover" ("The Most Thunderful Time of the Year")

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24

5 pm | "NFL Slimetime"