The Night Manager: Get A First Look At Tom Hiddleston In Season 2 Of The Amazon Spy Thriller

Nearly a decade after its debut, "The Night Manager" is ready to start another shift.

Prime Video has released a series of first-look photos from Season 2 of the international spy thriller, with Tom Hiddleston returning as undercover operative Jonathan Pine. The new season is set in the present day and takes Pine's story "in a fresh and original direction," per the network.

In Season 2, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (played by "Daisy Jones & the Six's" Camila Morrone), who helps Pine infiltrate the empire of Colombian arms dealer Teddy Dos Santos (played by "Narcos: Mexico's" Diego Calva). "As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation," according to the official synopsis. "And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late."

Season 1, which starred Hiddleston along with Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, aired on AMC in 2016. Colman returns in Season 2 as gruff spy handler Angela Burr, along with new cast additions like Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"). Prime Video picked up the series for two additional seasons last year; no premiere date has been set yet for Season 2.

Scroll down to see more first-look photos from Season 2 of "The Night Manager," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?

