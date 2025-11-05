Sarah Paulson Is The Saving Grace Of All's Fair, Hulu's New Ryan Murphy Legal Drama — Grade It!

Ryan Murphy's new legal drama "All's Fair," starring Kim Kardashian as a founding partner at an all-female divorce law firm, is finally having its day in court, and the verdict is... pretty rough.

For a myriad reasons, TV critics are taking special pleasure in tearing down the new Hulu series, which dropped its first three episodes on Tuesday. You can just picture them at their keyboards, giggling quietly to themselves as they feverishly pound out their scathing take-downs.

The Hollywood Reporter called it "unforgivably dull," Variety called it "clumsy" in its storytelling and "condescending" in its supposedly feminist messaging, and The Times went so far as to say that it "may be the worst TV drama ever."

For the record, we're not here to refute those reviews. Kardashian's acting, for one thing, has not improved since her disappointing turn in "American Horror Story," and the show gives her too much heavy lifting for someone with her dramatic limitations.

We would, however, like to shift the conversation towards one very important name that most of these reviews conveniently gloss over: Sarah. Paulson.