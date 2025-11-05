Top 10 Blindsides In Survivor History

After his alliance turned on him during "Survivor: Pearl Islands," the show's seventh season, Andrew Savage took his second chance seriously in the series' 31st season, "Survivor: Cambodia," which brought returning non-winners back for, well, their second chances. Savage was a formidable physical and social threat, taking out previous players like Peih-Gee Law (from "Survivor: China") and Kass McQuillen ("Survivor: Cagayan") with apparent ease. Sometimes the best blindsides happen on "Survivor," though, thanks to a hidden immunity idol ... which is precisely what took Savage down in the season's eighth episode.

Tribal swaps ended up turning this particular game on its head, leaving Savage in a potentially precarious position — although he seemed pretty confident going into tribal council with the post-merge tribe Orkun, largely because he felt certain that Kelley Wentworth didn't have an immunity idol. Unfortunately for Savage, she did, and the majority alliance all ended up casting their votes for her, only for them not to count when Wentworth played her idol at tribal council. The minority alliance, which cast its votes for Savage, ultimately bested him, sending him packing.

Savage had a pretty good attitude about it in a postmortem interview with People, when all was said and done. "It was unbelievably frustrating, but at the same time, it was the most exhilarating experience of my life," he said. "One of the best things about 'Survivor' are the twists, the unexpected, the blindsides." That's all well and good, but nobody wants to be blindsided, least of all Savage, who only made it through eight episodes in both of his seasons.