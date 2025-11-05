Tom Bergeron Is Returning To Dancing With The Stars — As A Judge!

The OG is back: Tom Bergeron will return to "Dancing With the Stars" in celebration of the ballroom competition's 20th anniversary.

Bergeron will serve not as host, but as a guest judge, appearing alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli as part of the ABC series' "20th Birthday Party," airing Tuesday, Nov. 11 (at 8/7c).

"I have to give all credit to Conrad Green, who was my first showrunner back when we premiered in 2005," Bergeron tells TV Insider of his return. "I'm happy to say he's back in that role currently, and boy has he righted that ship. I mean, wow. The numbers, I texted [executive producer] Deena Katz and I said, "I'm particularly enjoying watching the show beat 'The Voice.'

"Conrad has really done a lovely job of reaching out to me and offering an olive leaf," Bergeron continues, "and we're friends, and so, in the past 12 months, when this idea popped into my head, [I thought] 'Yeah, I think I'll be very comfortable spending a lot more than a minute there.'"

As for what viewers can expect from Bergeron as judge, he tells TV Insider: "It's going to be very similar to my hosting style: somewhat loose and unpredictable."