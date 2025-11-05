Save The Dates: The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, Christmas Light Fight Returns And More

"The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 is on deck at Apple TV.

The streaming service has confirmed that the Jennifer Garner drama — whose first season wrapped in May 2023 — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Feb. 20.

A rollout plan for the eight-episode sophomore run has not been disclosed.

Based on Laura Dave's forthcoming novel "The First Time I Saw Him," the logline for Season 2 reads as follows: "When Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them."

David Morse also returns, reprising his role as Owen's former father-in-law (and Bailey's grandfather) Nicholas, while new additions include Rita Wilson and Garner's "13 Going on 30" co-star, Judy Greer (see above).

Guest stars include Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.