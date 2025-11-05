Save The Dates: The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, Christmas Light Fight Returns And More
"The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 is on deck at Apple TV.
The streaming service has confirmed that the Jennifer Garner drama — whose first season wrapped in May 2023 — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Feb. 20.
A rollout plan for the eight-episode sophomore run has not been disclosed.
Based on Laura Dave's forthcoming novel "The First Time I Saw Him," the logline for Season 2 reads as follows: "When Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them."
David Morse also returns, reprising his role as Owen's former father-in-law (and Bailey's grandfather) Nicholas, while new additions include Rita Wilson and Garner's "13 Going on 30" co-star, Judy Greer (see above).
Guest stars include Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.
In other scheduling news...
* One week after "Dancing With the Stars" wraps Season 34, ABC will return to the ballroom for "Dancing With the Holidays." Airing Tuesday, Dec. 2 (at 8/7c), the one-hour special promises "festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings."
* "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13 premieres Dec. 4 at 9/8c. Back-to-back episodes will air every Thursday through Dec. 18.
* "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials," a three-part Netflix original starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, will be released Thursday, Jan. 15. Watch a trailer: