Save The Dates: The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, Christmas Light Fight Returns And More

By Ryan Schwartz
The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 Release Date on Apple TV Revealed Apple TV

"The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 is on deck at Apple TV.

The streaming service has confirmed that the Jennifer Garner drama — whose first season wrapped in May 2023 — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Feb. 20. 

A rollout plan for the eight-episode sophomore run has not been disclosed.

Based on Laura Dave's forthcoming novel "The First Time I Saw Him," the logline for Season 2 reads as follows: "When Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them."

David Morse also returns, reprising his role as Owen's former father-in-law (and Bailey's grandfather) Nicholas, while new additions include Rita Wilson and Garner's "13 Going on 30" co-star, Judy Greer (see above).

Guest stars include Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby. 

In other scheduling news...

Dancing With the Stars Christmas Special 2025 on ABC Jai Lennard/Disney

* One week after "Dancing With the Stars" wraps Season 34, ABC will return to the ballroom for "Dancing With the Holidays." Airing Tuesday, Dec. 2 (at 8/7c), the one-hour special promises "festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings."

* "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13 premieres Dec. 4 at 9/8c. Back-to-back episodes will air every Thursday through Dec. 18.

* "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials," a three-part Netflix original starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, will be released Thursday, Jan. 15. Watch a trailer:

