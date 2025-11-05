Elsbeth Reconnects With Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold In Good Wife Reunion — Watch Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Elsbeth Tascioni's sleuthing skills might not make her a lot of new friends, but she'll reconnect with an old one during her upcoming case.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of "Elsbeth" (CBS, 10/9c), in which "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight" alum Sarah Steele reprises her role of Marissa Gold.

As seen in the clip embedded below, Elsbeth and Marissa run into each other at a charity event, where Marissa reveals she's traded in a law career to follow in the "conniving" footsteps of her father, Eli Gold, and is now a campaign manager for a New York City political candidate. (For those unfamiliar with the "Good Wife" universe, Eli — played by Alan Cumming — started out as Peter Florrick's (Chris Noth) campaign manager and eventually became his chief of staff.)

And in a fun wink-wink moment, Marissa sums up her and Elsbeth's history by saying, "We had some good years together," when asked by her candidate how she and Elsbeth know each other.

Steele's Marissa — who first recurred on "The Good Wife," then served as a major character on offshoot "The Good Fight" — is the first character from the "Good Wife"-verse to actually appear on "Elsbeth." The Carrie Preston-led spinoff has made several references to other characters, including Matt Czuchry's Cary Agos and Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart, but none of them have popped up on screen so far.

Elsewhere in Thursday's episode, Elsbeth investigates the death of a donor to the city's nonprofit arts scene, questioning the motives of the victim's friend, Gary ("The Good Place" vet William Jackson Harper).

Press PLAY on the video above to see Steele's "Elsbeth" appearance, then drop your reactions in a comment below!