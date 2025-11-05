Watson: See First Photos Of The Wire Alum Clarke Peters As John's Dad (Exclusive)

Daddy's home on "Watson" — whether that's a good thing or a bad thing? We'll soon see.

The Monday, Nov. 24 (10/9c), episode of the CBS drama will introduce John's father, Hamish. and we've got your exclusive first look at The Wire alum Clarke Peters in the role.

Hamish shows up with a strange case for his estranged son: He brings his protégé, a saxophone prodigy named Annabelle, who is experiencing blackouts induced by music. "As Annabelle's condition worsens," the official episode synopsis reads, "Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her." (Lest you think the visit is a warm-and-fuzzy family call.)

In addition to playing Det. Lester Freamon on HBO's The Wire, Peters' long and varied TV resume includes "Oz," "Damages," "Covert Affairs," "Blue Bloods," "Person of Interest," "Treme," "True Detective," "Jessica Jones," "Underground," "The Deuce," "His Dark Materials," "Foundation" and "Towards Zero."

Peters is the series' second heavy hitter guest-star to show up this season: At the end of the Season 2 premiere, Robert Carlyle ("Once Upon a Time," "Trainspotting") debuted as Watson's presumed dead friend, the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes.

Scroll down to get a good look at Peters' introduction as Hamish, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

Courtesy of CBS