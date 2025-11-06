Chicago Med: Goodwin Reveals A Shocking Family Secret — Plus, What Happened On Fire

Goodwin isn't just dealing with a family emergency, she's facing a longtime family secret.

In Tuesday's episode of "Chicago Med," the Goodwin family comes together to rally around Bert after his medical emergency last week. But things get increasingly tense and emotional for the clan when they learn Bert has an advanced directive that forbids surgery. Goodwin's son David wants to go against Bert's wishes, effectively disagreeing with the rest of the family over his father's care; he's not ready to give up.

David's siblings resent him for not having been around, and are annoyed that he's now showing up out of the blue trying to control a situation he hardly knows anything about. He hasn't had to see Bert's slow and painful decline, and they feel it's time to let him go. It's what Bert wanted.

David goes off on his own and reads the directive, finding a legal loophole which would allow the family to overturn the directions outlined in the document. He then calls another doctor to get a second opinion, which enflames the rest of his family. His siblings yell at him for being absent and difficult not just now, but for their whole lives.

Then, David drops a bombshell: Bert is not David's biological father. He says Bert chose to love him, but their relationship was always different than everyone else's. That's why things have been complicated.

Goodwin then steps in to provide the backstory about how she got pregnant right before she and Bert started dating. Though she thought the other man was the love of her life, he became cold once she revealed she was pregnant. They broke up, and she went out with Bert. When Goodwin told him the news, he responded in a loving and committed way. They decided not to tell David until the boy was 12 years old, and then left it up to him to share his story when he felt comfortable.