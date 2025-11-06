Chicago Med: Goodwin Reveals A Shocking Family Secret — Plus, What Happened On Fire
Goodwin isn't just dealing with a family emergency, she's facing a longtime family secret.
In Tuesday's episode of "Chicago Med," the Goodwin family comes together to rally around Bert after his medical emergency last week. But things get increasingly tense and emotional for the clan when they learn Bert has an advanced directive that forbids surgery. Goodwin's son David wants to go against Bert's wishes, effectively disagreeing with the rest of the family over his father's care; he's not ready to give up.
David's siblings resent him for not having been around, and are annoyed that he's now showing up out of the blue trying to control a situation he hardly knows anything about. He hasn't had to see Bert's slow and painful decline, and they feel it's time to let him go. It's what Bert wanted.
David goes off on his own and reads the directive, finding a legal loophole which would allow the family to overturn the directions outlined in the document. He then calls another doctor to get a second opinion, which enflames the rest of his family. His siblings yell at him for being absent and difficult not just now, but for their whole lives.
Then, David drops a bombshell: Bert is not David's biological father. He says Bert chose to love him, but their relationship was always different than everyone else's. That's why things have been complicated.
Goodwin then steps in to provide the backstory about how she got pregnant right before she and Bert started dating. Though she thought the other man was the love of her life, he became cold once she revealed she was pregnant. They broke up, and she went out with Bert. When Goodwin told him the news, he responded in a loving and committed way. They decided not to tell David until the boy was 12 years old, and then left it up to him to share his story when he felt comfortable.
Are Novak and Frost Flirting?!
Meanwhile, Violet and Novak of "Chicago Fire" stop by to drop off a young boy and girl who got attacked by a swarm of hornets. Frost starts treating them, and learns the two are best of friends — maybe even crushes! — and the boy wants to find the girl's rabbit. (Whose name, by the way, is Bridget Bardot. You know, after the Chappell Roan song?)
Frost is a little distracted during work, however, after he asks Naomi out on a date, she rejects him. He spends some time venting about it to Ripley and his patient. Ripley gives Frost a piece of colorful advice, saying it's for the best: "Archer might've knocked her up after it ended." Ouch!
But the man seems to recover quickly after he and Novak embark on a mission to go save that rabbit. The pair gets pretty flirtatious in a treehouse, giving each other googly eyes all over the place. While it was pretty cute, we can't help but root for Novak and Vasquez. (Perhaps that one is a slow burn! She can flirt with Frost in the meantime!)
That makes things all the more awkward when Naomi goes back to Frost, having regretted that rejection. When she turns the corner — ready to accept his love! — she sees him flirting with Novak in the Gaffney halls. She walks away without sharing her feelings at all.
Are Ripley and Sadie Done for Good?
Elsewhere, Sadie and Ripley are going through some growing pains. Holly is struggling with her prosthetic, but is trying to keep her pain from Ripley. She confides in Hannah during a mild parking lot breakdown, and Hannah encourages her to ask Ripley for help. But Sadie is hesitant because Ripley always takes on problems in an overbearing way.
Complicating things further, Emelia has started calling Ripley "dad," causing all kinds of powerful emotions to bubble up between the couple. But Ripley is blind to the tension brewing, so he later asks Sadie to move in together, so he can help support her. She gets mad, telling him he's always trying to step in and save the day. That's how they met, after all, when he saved her from that well.
Ripley apologizes, saying he just loves her so much. Sadie then freaks out, and alleges Ripley doesn't love her at all. He simply thinks he loves her. She decides she needs to protect Emelia before her daughter gets too attached. After Sadie professes her own love for Ripley, the pair tearfully parts ways.
What did you think of Goodwin's family secret in "Chicago Med"? And do you think Sadie and Ripley are done for good?
What Happened on Chicago Fire?
Violet and Novak respond to a call involving a mother who fell through a skylight as she was taking down Halloween decorations. But the shattered glass gashed an artery in her wrist, causing her to lose a lot of blood. Once they get her in the ambulance, they realize a wound on her neck has cut into her airway, and they call for back-up. There aren't any ambulances available due to budget cuts, so things quickly become urgent when they intubate the patient and then get stuck on an overpass in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The medics call Chief Pascal, who is paying Annette a visit along with Severide. Soon, all three of them are hunkering down in Annette's office trying to figure out a way to get the woman to a hospital despite the current conditions. Ultimately, Kidd suits up and gets a truck out to the scene, where they're able to use the truck ladder to reach up to the overpass and transport the woman to a car down below.
All of the chaos makes Pascal realize he rejected Annette too quickly when she asked him out on a date a few weeks back. He returns to her office after things settle down a bit, and explains how he's still coping with his wife's death, but is interested in grabbing a cup of coffee together. And just like that: Pascal's opens the door to romance!