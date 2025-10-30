Chicago Med Delivers Shocking Cliffhanger: Is [Spoiler] Dead? Plus, What Happened On Fire

Elsewhere, Hannah and Archer's future as co-parents isn't looking good. The two are disagreeing about almost everything. When they go to an ultrasound appointment, Archer insists they find out the sex of the baby — it would help with designing the nursery! — but Hannah wants it to be a surprise. They later butt heads about how to address a slight abnormality with the pregnancy; Hannah wants to wait and see how things progress, while Archer wants to dive in for more testing.

Tension simmers for the rest of the episode, with one final face-off before the episode ends. Though Archer extends an olive branch by inviting Hannah over for Halloween festivities, things explode when the baby's gender comes up yet again. Hannah accuses Archer of trying to analyze her every move, and storms out of Gaffney in a huff.

When she isn't dealing with her pregnancy, Hannah is teaming up with Lenox to deal with a patient's mysterious uterus infection. When the duo discovers evidence that the girl recently gave birth, the patient persistently denies their findings. Finally, "Chicago P.D." character Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) bursts into the room, urging the girl to tell them where the baby is, and the patient reluctantly admits that she buried the newborn. Burgess returns after the girl's surgery to tell Hannah they found the baby, and it appeared to have been a stillbirth.