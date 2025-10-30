Chicago Med Delivers Shocking Cliffhanger: Is [Spoiler] Dead? Plus, What Happened On Fire
Is "Chicago Med" about to face a major death? Let's recap!
Tuesday's episode sees Goodwin spending time with Bert at the assisted living care facility, but he's been experiencing anger in this phase of his condition, which makes their visits difficult. Despite his gentle nature, he swats Goodwin's hand away when she brings him food, and he later has an outburst, yelling "I don't want to be here!" Though she had been trying to be patient with her ex-husband, Goodwin loses it and yells back at him.
She feels guilty over their spat, but doesn't immediately go back to see him. Later, she gets a call from the facility that her ex-husband is facing a medical emergency. She rushes to the scene, where she sees Bert laying unconscious on the ground. It's unclear what exactly has happened, but Goodwin and the facility staff are extremely concerned. The episode comes to an end with Bert's fate remaining up in the air.
Hannah and Archer Face Off
Elsewhere, Hannah and Archer's future as co-parents isn't looking good. The two are disagreeing about almost everything. When they go to an ultrasound appointment, Archer insists they find out the sex of the baby — it would help with designing the nursery! — but Hannah wants it to be a surprise. They later butt heads about how to address a slight abnormality with the pregnancy; Hannah wants to wait and see how things progress, while Archer wants to dive in for more testing.
Tension simmers for the rest of the episode, with one final face-off before the episode ends. Though Archer extends an olive branch by inviting Hannah over for Halloween festivities, things explode when the baby's gender comes up yet again. Hannah accuses Archer of trying to analyze her every move, and storms out of Gaffney in a huff.
When she isn't dealing with her pregnancy, Hannah is teaming up with Lenox to deal with a patient's mysterious uterus infection. When the duo discovers evidence that the girl recently gave birth, the patient persistently denies their findings. Finally, "Chicago P.D." character Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) bursts into the room, urging the girl to tell them where the baby is, and the patient reluctantly admits that she buried the newborn. Burgess returns after the girl's surgery to tell Hannah they found the baby, and it appeared to have been a stillbirth.
Goodwin Gets Older
In other news, Charles is coming to terms with aging, as he celebrates his 65th birthday. Though his friends urge him to retire by gifting him a set of golf clubs, Charles tosses the set aside in a fit of frustration, unwilling to be forced out of his profession due to his age.
Charles and Ripley treat a child who stabbed his teacher with a pair of scissors because he thinks everyone is a monster out to get him. His teacher says he only started acting strange a few days prior, and Charles wonders if something in his home life may have impacted his behavior. When they discover he's suffering from a condition known as "demon face syndrome," Charles visits with the boy's foster parents, and learns his patient hasn't been sleeping well and is having migraines, which can trigger the syndrome. He ultimately gets treated for the source of his problems, and is able to look at people's faces without getting spooked.
Do you think Bert will survive his medical ordeal? Or is "Chicago Med" saying goodbye to Godowin's ex-husband for good? Scroll down for a recap of "Chicago Fire," then hit the comments with all your #OneChicago thoughts!
What Happened on Chicago Fire?
We've got a woman down on "Chicago Fire."
Firehouse 51 responds to a call where they find black birds lying dead on the ground — very ominous for an episode airing the week of Halloween! Stella forges ahead, investigating the scene, and she finds a man who has man collapsed. By the time the rest of the team notices a sign warning there's a phosgene inhalation hazard, Stella has already lost consciousness. Luckily, it doesn't take long to find the lieutenant and rescue her from the toxic gas. Violet and Novak give her oxygen, and she quickly recovers.
Though Stella is out of the woods, Herrmann's tragedy from last week continues to affect the team. Mouch wants so badly to help his friend, but Herrmann doesn't want a pity party. Mouch goes ahead and hosts a fundraiser for him at Molly's, anyway. And it isn't just any party, it's a costume party! Thanks to Novak, Mouch is convinced to encourage people to come in their best Halloween get-ups. (Vote for your favorite #OneChicago costume!) The highlight of the episode is when Mouch delivers an emotional toast to Herrmann as his pal secretly looks on through a nearby window, wiping tears from his eyes.
Meanwhile, Vasquez is getting threatening calls from his dad, a former police officer who's in prison for planting evidence at a crime scene. He later visits his dad, who reveals that he's the one responsible for getting Vasquez his job at Firehouse 51. He apparently "cashed in on a favor," but the details surrounding that favor remain unclear. Vasquez then feels so indebted to his father that he considers helping him not just get out of prison, but get his badge back, too.