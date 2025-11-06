Before Frasier, Cheers Had A Spin-Off That Only Lasted One Season

At the beginning of "The Tortellis," we find Nick on the verge of divorce after Loretta packs up and leaves for Las Vegas, where she moves in with her divorced sister Charlotte (Carlene Watkins) and nephew Mark (Aaron Moffat). Charlotte is a much more level-headed character than both her sister and Nick, who soon arrives in Vegas to reconcile with his missus. Anthony and Annie also come along, and the three move in alongside Loretta, Charlotte, and Mark. A house full of six mismatched characters provides the "sit" for this particular "com," which finds Nick trying but struggling to reinvent himself from a sleazy slob to a new man in an effort to win back his wife.

The Tortelli patriarch soon starts a TV repair business in Sin City, and much of the show's comedy comes from his failed attempts to stay on the straight and narrow. Storylines from the first and only season include Nick being challenged to fix a TV in a day or face his punishment of eating a bug, and Nick pretending to be a successful business magnate in order to spend a night in a swanky hotel. Mitchell Laurance also appeared in a recurring role as Charlotte's less-than-faithful boyfriend, Pete Bruno, and there are even visits from "Cheers" favorites: Rhea Perlman has a cameo as Carla in a dream sequence from the pilot, while Episode 3 sees George Wendt and John Ratzenberger guest-star as barflies Norm Peterson and Cliff Clavin, respectively.

Despite bringing in some "Cheers" heavy hitters, "The Tortellis" only aired 13 episodes before NBC cancelled it, with the final installment airing on May 12, 1987.