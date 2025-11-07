What To Watch Friday: Mistletoe Murders, Happy's Place And Power: Force Return, Pluribus And Stumble Debut And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Mistletoe Murders," "Happy's Place" and "Power Book IV: Force" are back, Rhea Seehorn stars in Vince Gilligan's Pluribus, and Jenn Lyon leads cheerleading comedy "Stumble."
Showtimes for November 7, 2025
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.
Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films
The docuseries offers a glimpse into the making of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and a first look at the upcoming “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”
Frankenstein
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Jacob Elordi) to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
The Great British Baking Show
Collection 13 finale: The winner is crowned from the contestants who reach the finals.
The Last Frontier
Fairbanks is hit with a mass power outage; Sarah spots someone suspicious in the ER; Sidney tries to get control of a key piece of evidence.
Materialists
A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) finds herself torn between the perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and her imperfect ex (Chris Evans).
Pluribus
Series premiere: Rhea Seehorn leads this genre-bending Vince Gilligan drama wherein the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.
Happy's Place
Season 2 premiere: When Emmett continues his nightly check-ins with Bobbie to ensure her safety, Isabella pays the price as she's kept up by their loud late-night chats.
Mistletoe Murders
Season 2 premiere: After a year of avoidance, Emily and Sam reunite to solve the disappearance of the school chess coach, triggering echoes of Emily's past.
Power Book IV: Force
Season 3 premiere: With some of his biggest obstacles off the map, Tommy faces new opportunities and challenges in his quest to take over the Chicago drug game.
Sheriff Country
When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth.
Stumble
Series premiere: Jenn Lyon leads this mockumentary about the ridiculously high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer; Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth co-star.
Fire Country
Manny has a serious conversation with Bode about a troubling discovery, urging him to be honest and take responsibility.
Boston Blue
As the Silver family observes Yahrzeit to honor patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a beloved shop owner; Sarah responds to a hostage crisis.