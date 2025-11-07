What To Watch Friday: Mistletoe Murders, Happy's Place And Power: Force Return, Pluribus And Stumble Debut And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Mistletoe Murders," "Happy's Place" and "Power Book IV: Force" are back, Rhea Seehorn stars in Vince Gilligan's Pluribus, and Jenn Lyon leads cheerleading comedy "Stumble."