WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Jack Ryan Movie, The Boys Series Finale, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, And More﻿

By Claire Franken
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: Jack Ryan faces a "Ghost War," "The Boys" comes to an end, and Tatiana Maslany leads "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."

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Showtimes for May 20, 2026

ET

Bluey

Disney+

This new batch of minisodes is short, sweet, and very Bluey! 

The Boys

Prime Video

Series finale: The Boys head to the White House to take on Homelander one last time; it all ends in an epic showdown for the ages, and not everyone gets a happy ending.

Criminal Record

Apple TV

Hegarty continues the hunt for the detonators; June comes to a shocking realization; Cosmo’s off-the-grid boot camp takes a deadly turn.

    Divorced Sistas

    Paramount+ PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    Geneva comes home to an unpleasant surprise, and her emotions cause her to commit irrevocable actions; Grayson learns of his father's demise and immediately goes to visit the most likely suspect.

    Margo's Got Money Troubles

    Apple TV

    Season 1 finale: Margo has her day in court.

      Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

      Apple TV FIRST TWO EPISODES

      Series premiere: A newly divorced mom (Tatiana Maslany) falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer; Jake Johnson co-stars.

      The Other Bennet Sister

      BritBox

      Mary begins to flourish in London society, but a run-in with an old rival and troubling news from home threaten her growing confidence and force her to face up to the past.

      The Oval

      Paramount+

      Final season premiere: Things spiral out of control at the White House, and Dilva Prinn steps in to clean up the mess; Sam, Kyle, Donald, and Hunter must all work out their differences or suffer the consequences.

      Perfect Match

      Netflix TWO EPISODES

      Contestants play the famous Kissing Game challenge; some couples break up while others continue to be on the rocks.

      The Testaments

      Hulu PENULTIMATE EPISODE

      As Daisy steps into a new role, she considers what she’s willing to lose to help her friends.

      Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

      Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

      Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) reunites with CIA operatives to navigate a treacherous web of betrayal against an enemy who knows their every move, facing a past they thought was long put to rest; Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel also return.

      Widow's Bay

      Apple TV

      We apologize for the curfew. Please remain calm as we determine what’s happening. On a separate note, keep your teenagers inside after dark.

        ET

        MasterChef

        Fox

        Each contestant creates a unique take on the iconic Eggs Benedict; there's a second immunity pin on the line, and one team is saddled with a major disadvantage that could cost them everything.

        Survivor

        CBS THREE HOURS

        Season 50 finale: Tensions rise following the exit of a particularly historic player; the Final Five immunity challenge features one of the closest finishes the show has ever seen; one castaway is crowned Sole Survivor and wins the $2 million prize.

        The Valley

        Bravo

        Nia struggles to deal with Danny's antics during a drag pageant; Jason suffers a traumatic injury; Lala questions why Kristen blindly takes up for the Bookos.

        ET

        The Floor

        Fox

        New contenders come in and change everything; veterans claim their place, but everyone is hungry and will do whatever it takes to win the life-changing $250,000 prize.

        Southern Hospitality

        Bravo PENULTIMATE EPISODE

        The Republic crew gears up for their iconic White Party; Michols wrestles with his nerves as he prepares for his own huge event; Maddi connects with Meredith Marks over plans for a future DJ set together.

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