What To Watch Wednesday: Jack Ryan Movie, The Boys Series Finale, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Jack Ryan faces a "Ghost War," "The Boys" comes to an end, and Tatiana Maslany leads "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for May 20, 2026
Bluey
This new batch of minisodes is short, sweet, and very Bluey!
The Boys
Series finale: The Boys head to the White House to take on Homelander one last time; it all ends in an epic showdown for the ages, and not everyone gets a happy ending.
Criminal Record
Hegarty continues the hunt for the detonators; June comes to a shocking realization; Cosmo’s off-the-grid boot camp takes a deadly turn.
Divorced Sistas
Geneva comes home to an unpleasant surprise, and her emotions cause her to commit irrevocable actions; Grayson learns of his father's demise and immediately goes to visit the most likely suspect.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Series premiere: A newly divorced mom (Tatiana Maslany) falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer; Jake Johnson co-stars.
The Other Bennet Sister
Mary begins to flourish in London society, but a run-in with an old rival and troubling news from home threaten her growing confidence and force her to face up to the past.
The Oval
Final season premiere: Things spiral out of control at the White House, and Dilva Prinn steps in to clean up the mess; Sam, Kyle, Donald, and Hunter must all work out their differences or suffer the consequences.
Perfect Match
Contestants play the famous Kissing Game challenge; some couples break up while others continue to be on the rocks.
The Testaments
As Daisy steps into a new role, she considers what she’s willing to lose to help her friends.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) reunites with CIA operatives to navigate a treacherous web of betrayal against an enemy who knows their every move, facing a past they thought was long put to rest; Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel also return.
MasterChef
Each contestant creates a unique take on the iconic Eggs Benedict; there's a second immunity pin on the line, and one team is saddled with a major disadvantage that could cost them everything.
Survivor
Season 50 finale: Tensions rise following the exit of a particularly historic player; the Final Five immunity challenge features one of the closest finishes the show has ever seen; one castaway is crowned Sole Survivor and wins the $2 million prize.
The Valley
Nia struggles to deal with Danny's antics during a drag pageant; Jason suffers a traumatic injury; Lala questions why Kristen blindly takes up for the Bookos.
The Floor
New contenders come in and change everything; veterans claim their place, but everyone is hungry and will do whatever it takes to win the life-changing $250,000 prize.
Southern Hospitality
The Republic crew gears up for their iconic White Party; Michols wrestles with his nerves as he prepares for his own huge event; Maddi connects with Meredith Marks over plans for a future DJ set together.