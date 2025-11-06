The weather's getting colder, the days are getting shorter and we're starting to think about all the resolutions we won't keep in 2026: Must be time for TVLine's annual list of the best TV shows of the year!

As part of our ongoing Year in Review, we've gathered the 20 series we think exemplify the best of what television had to offer over the past 10 months. Our staff watches a lot of shows — no, seriously, a lot — and therefore we're able to confidently say that the entries on the list below are worthy of your time and attention. A mind-bending prestige drama, a raucous reality series, a quietly excellent broadcast drama: They're all here, plus lots more.

Before we proceed, a friendly warning: While the list entries below aren't meant to spoil you, they might anyway. So if there's a show that's on your To Be Watched list and you haven't gotten around to it yet? Maybe scroll past that one, bookmark this page and come back when you're good to go.

As always, please remember that all lists of this sort are subjective. So if you don't agree with our choices, great! Hit the comments and lobby passionately for the picks you think should've made the cut this year.

Read on for TVLine's 20 Best TV Shows of 2025 (so far), then hit the comments and tell us what you think.