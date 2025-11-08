What To Watch Saturday: Nikki Glaser Hosts SNL, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streams live on Disney+, Nikki Glaser makes her Studio 8H debut, and a "When Calls the Heart" star spends "Christmas Above the Clouds."