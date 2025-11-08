What To Watch Saturday: Nikki Glaser Hosts SNL, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony And More
On TV this Saturday: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streams live on Disney+, Nikki Glaser makes her Studio 8H debut, and a "When Calls the Heart" star spends "Christmas Above the Clouds."
Showtimes for November 8, 2025
Jiaoying Summers: What Specie Are You?
Drawing from her life as a Chinese American and first-generation immigrant, the comedian turns cultural clashes, immigrant identity and motherhood into razor-sharp comedy.
College Football
ABC
- BYU vs. Texas Tech (12 pm)
- Texas A&M vs. Missouri (3:30 pm)
- LSU vs. Alabama (7:30 pm)
ACCN
- SMU vs. Boston College (12 pm)
- Florida State vs. Clemson (7 pm)
BTN
- Washington vs. Wisconsin (4:30 pm)
CBS
- Oregon vs. Iowa (3:30 pm)
CBSSN
- Temple vs. Army (12 pm)
- Duke vs. UConn (3:30 pm)
- Nevada vs. Utah State (7:30 pm)
The CW
- Stanford vs. North Carolina (4:30 pm)
- Sam Houston vs. Oregon State (10 pm)
ESPN
- Georgia vs. Mississippi State (12 pm)
- Syracuse vs. Miami (3:30 PM)
- Wake Forest vs. Virginia (7 pm)
ESPN2
- James Madison vs. Marshall (12 pm)
- Kansas vs. Arizona (3:30 pm)
- California vs. Louisville (7 pm)
SEC ESPN Network
- The Citadel vs. Ole Miss (1 pm)
- Auburn vs. Vanderbilt (4 pm)
- Florida vs. Kentucky (7:30 pm)
ESPNU
- Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State (12 pm)
ESPN+
- Missouri State vs. Liberty (1 pm)
- Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan (1 pm)
- UAB vs. Rice (2 pm)
- Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware (3 pm)
- Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee (3 pm)
- Jacksonville State vs. UTEP (3 pm)
- Charlotte vs. East Carolina (3 pm)
- Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic (3 pm)
- Kennesaw State vs. New Mexico State (4 pm)
- Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina (4 pm)
- Texas State vs. Louisiana (5 pm)
Fox
- Indiana vs. Penn State (12 pm)
- Iowa State vs. TCU (3:30 pm)
- Nebraska vs. UCLA (9 pm)
FS1
- Maryland vs. Rutgers (2:30 pm)
- Air Force vs. San José State (6 pm)
- UNLV vs. Colorado State (9:30 pm)
NBC
- Navy vs. Notre Dame (7:30 pm)
TNT
- Colorado vs. West Virginia (12 pm)
A Very Curious Christmas
A rising star reporter (Brittany Bristow) must solve the mystery of missing Christmas displays across the city and the person responsible for the mystery (Olivier Renaud).
Christmas Above the Clouds
A workaholic (Erin Krakow) tries to skip Christmas but reconnects with her ex (Tyler Hynes) on a flight to Australia.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Honorees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category; Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence; Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence; and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient Lenny Waronker.
Have I Got News for You?
Roy, Amber and Michael are joined by California Sen. Adam Schiff and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" scribe Jenny Hagel.
Saturday Night Live
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts; sombr performs.