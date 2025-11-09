What To Watch Sunday: A Keller Christmas Vacation, Tracker Ventures Into The Wild West And More
Showtimes for November 9, 2025
Hal & Harper
Halloween causes Harper and Jesse to reflect on the past and present state of their relationship.
Mayor of Kingstown
Mike and Ian discover a coverup that leads to an unexpected source; as the cartel threat grows, Mike enlists help to snuff it out at its source.
Tulsa King
Dwight uncovers a deadly plan by Dunmire and races to stop it; Tyson finds a new means of kicking up to the boss.
A Royal Christmas Manor
A prince (Kirk Barker) escapes to a cozy inn for a traditional American Christmas and falls for the innkeeper (Brianna Cohen) who doesn't know his true identity.
A Keller Christmas Vacation
Estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.
Christmas of Giving
A non-profit director (Ash Tsai) facing dwindling donations and job uncertainty reconnects with an old love (Marshall Williams).
Killer Grannies
Series premiere: Oscar nominee June Squibb chronicles shocking cases involving a killer no one would suspect: Grandma!
Tracker
When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter’s investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness.
IT: Welcome to Derry
When a major find yields few clues, General Shaw pushes ahead with his top-secret mission, ordering Leroy and Pauly to escort Dick Hallorann on an aerial search for a new dig site.
Krapopolis
Tyrannis gets a new girlfriend whose job becomes a problem for him; Deliria and Hippocampus deal with a plague.
Maigret
Season 1 finale: Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, driving Maigret to uncover the deceit that ruined Sophie's life; conversations with the killer lead to terrifying consequences.
The Road
For one musician, a sudden medical emergency may cut their journey short before the spotlight ever hits; tour manager Gretchen Wilson takes the stage to perform her hit song "Here for the Party."
Robin Hood
The death of Huntingdon's son deepens the rift between Normans and Saxons; Rob gains a powerful ally in Little John, but the Sheriff's pursuit grows, driving the outlaws deeper into Sherwood.
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars
Series premiere: Fourteen of the most competitive and talented sweets makers are invited to the Yuletide Lodge for a competition unlike any other; Wells Adams hosts.
Talamasca: The Secret Order
Guy breaks from his undercover identity and comes face to face with Jasper; Jasper puts Guy on a mission to find the Seven Five Two in the hotel of a local vampire coven; Helen continues to investigate her past.
Bob's Burgers
Tina tries to set up Zeke on a date while the rest of the Belchers contend with a super rat.
Billy the Kid
Billy is reunited with his family, and he and the Regulators plot a daring prison break to free an old friend.
The Chair Company
While investigating a new avenue, Ron is led down a dangerous path.
I Love LA
While settling into her role as her best friend's manager, Maia must do damage control when Tallulah's erratic frenemy accuses her of stealing a Balenciaga bag.