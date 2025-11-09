WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: A Keller Christmas Vacation, Tracker Ventures Into The Wild West And More

By Nick Caruso  and Ryan Schwartz
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, November 9, 2025 Hallmark Media

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: Colter Shaw ventures into the wild west, and Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher enjoy "A Keller Christmas Vacation."

Showtimes for November 9, 2025

ET

Hal & Harper

Mubi

Halloween causes Harper and Jesse to reflect on the past and present state of their relationship.

Mayor of Kingstown

Paramount+

Mike and Ian discover a coverup that leads to an unexpected source; as the cartel threat grows, Mike enlists help to snuff it out at its source.

Tulsa King

Paramount+

Dwight uncovers a deadly plan by Dunmire and races to stop it; Tyson finds a new means of kicking up to the boss.

ET

A Royal Christmas Manor

upTV MOVIE PREMIERE

A prince (Kirk Barker) escapes to a cozy inn for a traditional American Christmas and falls for the innkeeper (Brianna Cohen) who doesn't know his true identity.

ET

A Keller Christmas Vacation

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

Estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.

Christmas of Giving

Great American Family MOVIE PREMIERE

A non-profit director (Ash Tsai) facing dwindling donations and job uncertainty reconnects with an old love (Marshall Williams).

Killer Grannies

Oxygen

Series premiere: Oscar nominee June Squibb chronicles shocking cases involving a killer no one would suspect: Grandma!

Tracker

CBS

When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter’s investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness.

ET

IT: Welcome to Derry

HBO

When a major find yields few clues, General Shaw pushes ahead with his top-secret mission, ordering Leroy and Pauly to escort Dick Hallorann on an aerial search for a new dig site.

Krapopolis

Fox

Tyrannis gets a new girlfriend whose job becomes a problem for him; Deliria and Hippocampus deal with a plague.

Maigret

PBS

Season 1 finale: Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, driving Maigret to uncover the deceit that ruined Sophie's life; conversations with the killer lead to terrifying consequences.

The Road

CBS

For one musician, a sudden medical emergency may cut their journey short before the spotlight ever hits; tour manager Gretchen Wilson takes the stage to perform her hit song "Here for the Party."

Robin Hood

MGM+

The death of Huntingdon's son deepens the rift between Normans and Saxons; Rob gains a powerful ally in Little John, but the Sheriff's pursuit grows, driving the outlaws deeper into Sherwood.

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars

Food Network

Series premiere: Fourteen of the most competitive and talented sweets makers are invited to the Yuletide Lodge for a competition unlike any other; Wells Adams hosts.

Talamasca: The Secret Order

AMC

Guy breaks from his undercover identity and comes face to face with Jasper; Jasper puts Guy on a mission to find the Seven Five Two in the hotel of a local vampire coven; Helen continues to investigate her past.

ET

Bob's Burgers

Fox

Tina tries to set up Zeke on a date while the rest of the Belchers contend with a super rat.

ET

Billy the Kid

MGM+ NEW TIME SLOT

Billy is reunited with his family, and he and the Regulators plot a daring prison break to free an old friend.

The Chair Company

HBO

While investigating a new avenue, Ron is led down a dangerous path.

ET

I Love LA

HBO

While settling into her role as her best friend's manager, Maia must do damage control when Tallulah's erratic frenemy accuses her of stealing a Balenciaga bag.

Recommended