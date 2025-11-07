How Jon Hamm Really Feels About His Final Landman Scenes

"Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm jumped at the opportunity to work with Taylor Sheridan and Billy Bob Thornton on "Landman," with the actor playing the M-Tex oil tycoon Monty Miller throughout Season 1. Despite being excited to be part of a Sheridan ensemble, however, the experience wasn't without minor drawbacks for the "Mad Men" star, as Hamm recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamm's character had to contend with heart difficulties during "Landman" Season 1, and the emotional nature of the storyline was tough for the actor to deal with. Hamm said he was sad about having to say goodbye to his colleagues after Monty's death, but he admitted that he wasn't the biggest fan of what he had to go through to bring his character's final scenes to life.

"Obviously, the particulars of the job in that case are a little difficult, given that you've got tubes and a bunch of gunk all up in you, but the rest of it is fun," he said. "Who gets to be present at their own death, you know?"

Monty dies in the "Landman" Season 1 finale, so he won't be back when the oil drama returns to Paramount+ for Season 2 on Sunday, Nov. 16. (Watch a trailer.) With the character out of the picture, his M-Tex oil company will be run by his wife, Cami Miller (played by Demi Moore), and closest associate, Tommy Norris (Thornton) — and Hamm said he believes that Monty's absence from the series could lead to other characters getting better storylines moving forward.