Casting News: Sarah Paulson Eyes Monster Role, Ego Nwodim's Post-SNL Gig And More

Sarah Paulson is lining up a killer role.

The Emmy winner is nearing a deal to play infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's "Monster," Variety reports. Season 4 will star Ella Beatty as accused ax murderer Lizzie Borden, with Paulson's Wuornos expected to serve as an example of pop culture's treatment of female killers, a century after Borden.

The role would reunite Paulson with "Monster" executive producer Ryan Murphy, after the two collaborated on several TV projects, including "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story," the latter of which earned Paulson an Emmy in 2016 for playing O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark. Paulson currently co-stars in the Murphy-produced Hulu drama "All's Fair."

Wuornos was convicted of killing six men and was executed in 2002. Her story inspired the film "Monster," with star Charlize Theron winning an Oscar for playing Wuornos.

In other recent casting news:

* After leaving "Saturday Night Live" in September following a seven-season run, Ego Nwodim has joined the cast of the Hulu comedy "Not Suitable for Work" in a recurring role, according to Deadline. Also joining the cast are Constance Wu ("Fresh Off the Boat"), Victor Garber ("Family Law") and Greg Germann ("Grey's Anatomy"), among others. Nwodim will play Kate Woodson, the assistant head of an exclusive all-girls private school.

* Netflix's animated spinoff "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" has revealed its voice cast, including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt ("WeCrashed") as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport ("Watchmen") as Max and Elisha Williams ("The Wonder Years") as Lucas. Get a sneak peek here:

* Emma Laird ("Mayor of Kingstown") has joined Dominic West and Sienna Miller in the cast of the upcoming HBO legal drama "War," per Deadline. She'll play Molly Giordano, a training associate at law firm Taylor & Byrne.