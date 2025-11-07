9-1-1: Nashville's Hunter McVey Reacts To Blue's Big Loss In Episode 5: 'I Did Not Like Seeing That In The Script'

Still reeling from the discovery that Don has known about him for his entire life, Blue was ready to turn his back on firefighting for good in Episode 5 of "9-1-1: Nashville." Unfortunately for Blue (and his beautiful car), fate had other plans.

TVLine spoke with actor Hunter McVey about what's still to come for Blue in Season 1, but first a quick recap: After quitting his skill test mere seconds before crossing the finish line, Blue went off the grid and was only willing to respond to Ryan. The people in Blue's life were understandably concerned, but by the end of the hour, that concern would soon grow to full-blown panic.

Blue was in the middle of getting his old job back at the strip club when he noticed a drunk patron getting into her car. She refused to call a rideshare service, so Blue tailed her in his Mustang, placing a 9-1-1 call for good measure. As the drunk woman headed straight for a group of cross-walking children, Blue went into full "Fast and the Furious" mode, successfully blocking her at the cost of his own car... which flipped over... and exploded.

The whole ordeal proved to Don that saving people is in Blue's DNA. And in light of those heroics, the fire chief agreed to fudge the results of Blue's skill test and allow him to continue working with the 113.

Elsewhere in the hour, Roxie felt a personal connection to a Jane Doe she rescued from an apparent suicide attempt. Having once been in a dark place herself, Roxie dropped her entire $25,000 savings on an out-of-pocket brain procedure to wake the patient from a coma. While waiting for the patient's parents to arrive, Roxie shared a difficult story from her own upbringing, a time when she thought her conservative Christian parents would never fully accept her for who she is. She was happy to report that she was wrong — they welcomed her with open arms and are now her biggest supporters.

Read on for our full Q&A with McVey about "9-1-1: Nashville" Episode 5: