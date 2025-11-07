9-1-1 Blindsides Eddie With Another Tragic Twist — Plus, Is Bobby Really Haunting Buck?
Halloween came a week late to "9-1-1" on Thursday, forcing Eddie to confront the spookiest thing of all — religious trauma!
Eddie's abuela practically threw him a parade when she discovered a Bible on top of his refrigerator, but as Eddie explained, he's not sure whether's he's been going back to mass for his own sake or if he's just doing it to honor Bobby. As for why he hasn't been taking Christopher with him, Eddie said he doesn't want to force religion on him like his own parents did.
Eddie agreed to attend a Wednesday service with his abuela, but he confessed that he still wasn't feeling God's presence in his life. She suggested that he's been looking for God in the wrong place, that he should focus on the love in his life as a sign of his presence, which he very much took to heart. Unfortunately, it was the last piece of advice she would ever give her grandson, as she died in her sleep soon after. (Actress Ana Mercedes guest-starred as Isabel Diaz in 10 episodes of "9-1-1," with her first appearance dating back to Season 2.)
Neither Eddie nor his aunt knew how to pass the time while they waited for the body to be picked up, so he suggested that they sit together and pray. The episode ended with Eddie and Christopher celebrating Día de los Muertos and remembering the special people they've lost — Eddie's abuela, Bobby and, of course, Shannon.
Buck Finds A Way To Keep Bobby Alive
On a somewhat lighter note, we finally got to spend some time in Buck's new house, where he was determined to recreate Bobby's famous snickerdoodles. He misses his beloved captain, and he desperately wants to keep him alive in some way. (Side note: We love that Buck labeled one of his moving boxes "K" for "kitsch" when he moved. How did anyone think this man was straight?)
For the record, Maddie was absolutely no help in Buck's baking endeavor, instead opting to freak him out by suggesting that the "squirrels" in his attic might actually be a g-g-ghost! You'd think a literal ghost whisperer would know better than to joke about such things, but maybe that's just how she copes.
But Maddie's "joke" began to gain traction when Buck woke up in the middle of the night to discover a jar of cream of tartar (aka the missing ingredient from Bobby's snickerdoodle recipe!) in his kitchen. This was all the proof that Buck needed to conclude that Bobby's spirit was haunting his new house, with even self-proclaimed skeptic Eddie recognizing the possibility.
Unfortunately, Buck and Ravi (dressed like Raggedy Andy, a gift to us all) later discovered that it wasn't a ghost living in Buck's attic — it was the house's former tenant. The guy even confessed to leaving the cream of tartar in the kitchen, totally killing Buck's Bobby buzz.
Still, Buck found a way to keep Bobby's good work going. Rather than pressing charges on his secret squatter, Buck offered to take him to an AA meeting after discovering a sobriety chip he left behind. When the guy asked if Buck is a friend of Bill W., he explained that he's "a friend of a friend," a nod to Bobby.
Athena Struggles To Accept Harry As A Firefighter
Meanwhile, Athena spent the hour worrying about Harry, following last week's announcement that he applied to join the LAFD. In fact, Athena could barely address it, abruptly changing the subject when May mentioned her brother's upcoming test.
But there came a point when Athena could no longer remain silent. She lost it when she arrived home to discover Harry dressed in Bobby's turnouts, especially when he called it his Halloween costume. "That's not a costume, you're not ready to wear it," she said, demanding that he take it off. (Side note: Who in their right mind would take a widow's husband's uniform to wear on Halloween without asking first? That's sociopathic behavior right there.)
She's grateful that Bobby loved and inspired her children, but she still doesn't think it's the right path for Harry. That's when Harry reminded Athena that he's always been the son of a first responder, long before Bobby came into his life. "It's not about being like him," Harry explained. "It's about being like you."
What are your big takeaways from this week's "9-1-1"? And can you believe next week is already the midseason finale? Time sure does fly when you spend four episodes in outer space. Drop a comment with your thoughts below.