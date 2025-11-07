9-1-1 Blindsides Eddie With Another Tragic Twist — Plus, Is Bobby Really Haunting Buck?

Halloween came a week late to "9-1-1" on Thursday, forcing Eddie to confront the spookiest thing of all — religious trauma!

Eddie's abuela practically threw him a parade when she discovered a Bible on top of his refrigerator, but as Eddie explained, he's not sure whether's he's been going back to mass for his own sake or if he's just doing it to honor Bobby. As for why he hasn't been taking Christopher with him, Eddie said he doesn't want to force religion on him like his own parents did.

Eddie agreed to attend a Wednesday service with his abuela, but he confessed that he still wasn't feeling God's presence in his life. She suggested that he's been looking for God in the wrong place, that he should focus on the love in his life as a sign of his presence, which he very much took to heart. Unfortunately, it was the last piece of advice she would ever give her grandson, as she died in her sleep soon after. (Actress Ana Mercedes guest-starred as Isabel Diaz in 10 episodes of "9-1-1," with her first appearance dating back to Season 2.)

Neither Eddie nor his aunt knew how to pass the time while they waited for the body to be picked up, so he suggested that they sit together and pray. The episode ended with Eddie and Christopher celebrating Día de los Muertos and remembering the special people they've lost — Eddie's abuela, Bobby and, of course, Shannon.