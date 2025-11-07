Chrishell Stause Exits Selling Sunset After Nine Seasons, Says 'Jesus Christ Himself' Couldn't Bring Her Back

The sun is setting for Chrishell Stause on "Selling Sunset."

The reality TV star announced on Friday that she will exit the Netflix reality series after nine seasons, Bustle reports.

"I've gotten to a place where I don't need the show financially," she said. "I'm lucky to have other forms of employment, because it's no longer good for my mental health."

Stause added that "Jesus Christ himself" couldn't convince her to stay on the cast.

Her exit comes on the heels of "Selling Sunset" Season 9, all 10 episodes of which Netflix released on Oct. 29. The series' latest installment saw Stause embroiled in drama with her co-star Nicole Young, who made disparaging comments about Stause's deceased parents. She also feuded with co-star/former bestie Emma Hernan after Stause accused Hernan's boyfriend of being abusive and making hateful comments toward minorities.

Despite her dramatic final season, Stause says she has "no ill will" toward the show.

"The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don't want to be bitter about it, even though I'm leaving not in the way that I would've loved," she told Bustle.

