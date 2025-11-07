Loving television means celebrating the best it has to offer... and also calling out the series that really miss the mark. To that end: It's time for our picks for the worst TV shows of 2025 so far!

Among the latest inductees into our Hall of Shame are a celeb reality show no one asked for, a procedural that feels like a pale imitation of what came before, a prestige drama event that left a bad taste in our mouths, and a highly disappointing offering from a usually solid sci-fi universe. And, point of order: This year's list includes not only TV shows but also a couple of TV movies we couldn't let slide.

Now look, we get it: Maybe a show we loathed and you loved is on this list. It's OK! We all like bad things sometimes! Or maybe there's a series you were sure was going to be here but escaped our ire. So once you've scrolled through the list below, make sure to hit the comments and let us know your thoughts!