Nicole Kidman's 5 Best TV Shows, Ranked

This article contains a discussion of domestic violence.

There's no question that Nicole Kidman is one of the most talented actresses of her generation — and she's also one of the busiest. Kidman, who made her film debut in 1983 (with "Bush Christmas") and appeared in her first TV role soon after, is an Oscar and Emmy-winning performer whose versatility is only matched by her sheer nerve; every time the Australian-born performer takes on a new role, we get to watch her transform once again. (Also, Kidman's commitment to incredible yet ridiculous wigs is unmatched, so every new role also brings a wild new wig. It's a delight!)

Earlier in her career, Kidman stuck to film acting, appearing in everything from Stanley Kubrick's final film "Eyes Wide Shut" (alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise), "The Hours" (for which she won an Academy Award for playing real-life writer Virginia Woolf with a smashing wig and fake nose), and "Moulin Rouge!" (alongside Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrmann's musical jukebox fever dream), just to name a few. Here, though, we're going to focus on Kidman's TV roles, which have grown in number quite steadily since the mid-2010s. From the role that earned Kidman a well-deserved Emmy to a thoroughly campy literary adaptation to a Taylor Sheridan hit, here are Nicole Kidman's five best television shows, ranked from "pretty great" to "utterly amazing."