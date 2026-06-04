What To Watch Thursday: Stanley Cup Final Game 2, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Finals Begin, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: The Stanley Cup Final continues, Welcome to Wrexham" faces a loss, and "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" enters the final round of competition.
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Showtimes for June 4, 2026
Criminal Minds: Evolution
Elias Voit revisits his past with his abusive uncle Cyrus.
On the Roam
Jason challenges Electrogenics to outfit a vintage bike with hybrid gear while spotlighting an EV trailblazer developing solar panels for catamarans.
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
The three final teams — One Baddie After Another, the AMC B-Listers, and Snake Juice, No Pulp — compete in Part 1 of the Finals.
The Witness
Series premiere: With their 2-year-old as the sole witness to her murder, Rachel Nickell's partner (played by Jordan Bolger) fights to protect him amid a flawed investigation. (The companion documentary "The Murder of Rachel Nickell" also begins streaming Thursday.)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Guidos attend class with an Ivy League professor; Angelina receives devastating news.
Scrabble
Three players use their strong word play by taking the spotlight in the final round and playing for $10,000.
Stanley Cup Final
The Golden Knights lead the Hurricanes 1-0 heading into the second game of the best-of-seven series.
Trivial Pursuit
A social media advertising director battles the defending champ in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Welcome to Wrexham
After a crushing loss leaves Wrexham spiraling at Christmas time, a giant FA Cup matchup against a Premier League opponent gives goalie Arthur Okonkwo a shot at redemption.