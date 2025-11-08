Reba McEntire And Happy's Place Cast Unpack Emmett's Big Secret — And Tee Up JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Arrival

Bobbie and Emmett's long-simmering chemistry finally came into focus in the Season 2 premiere of NBC's "Happy's Place" — but so did the secret that could tear them apart before their romance even begins.

As it turns out, Emmett has known about Isabella all along. For years, he kept that secret as a promise to Bobbie's late father Happy — and at the end of Friday's episode, Emmett confided in Steve.

Rex Linn, who plays Emmett, tells TVLine that the truth has been embedded in his performance since the pilot — "from the very second that [Isabella] walked in the door. It affected my choices as an actor sometimes, knowing that, but I couldn't give anything away.

"Knowing that I have a secret — and I may have another one — made it a lot more fun for me playing Emmett," the "Young Sheldon" vet says. "I'm glad he's got his secrets."