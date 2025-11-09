Why Smallville's Creators Don't Believe The Show Could Be Made Today

"Smallville" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are currently panning streaming gold with Netflix's "Wednesday," so they're not exactly desperate to relive old glories. Even so, the "young Superman"-themed show ran from 2001 to 2011 — first on The WB, then on The CW. As such, it was a major part of the pair's lives for a whole decade, and started well before the superhero movie boom. It's easy to wonder what the show would be like if they made it today, for audiences that are intimately familiar with the ins and outs of live-action superhero storytelling. Would a remake subvert or exceed expectations, or be content to tread the familiar path?

The original "Smallville" took flight as a highly watchable coming-of-age teen drama, but if you ask Gough and Millar, the answer is that the fast-and-loose way the show was able to treat established Superman lore means it would never get made today.

"The whole premise of the show was not canon," Millar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. "The idea that Clark arrived in the meteor shower that killed people, and that Lex was there. All those things were completely new, added to the mythology of Superman, but we categorically would not be allowed to make that show and make those changes today."