In 1998, shortly after the success of "Scream," screenwriter Kevin Williamson proved once again that he understood teenagers. He created and ran "Dawson's Creek," a teen drama that aired for six seasons on The WB. Set in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, the show followed the puberty-soaked adventures of Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and his friends; they grew up, fell in love, dealt with high school problems, and eventually went off to college.

The show had a major impact on pop culture, not least because of its iconic theme song. Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait" defined the show, its lyrics setting the tone for the gung-ho spirit with which those kids approached their lives: "I don't want to wait for our lives to be over / I want to know right now what will it be." Audiences around the country tuned in each week to find out what it would be.

Eventually, though, all good things must come to an end, and "Dawson's Creek" went off the air in 2003. Much of the cast was already positioned for superstardom: Michelle Williams was well on her way to being a certified A-lister, Katie Holmes was only a few years out from dating Tom Cruise, and so on. With that said, read on now to find out what happened to the cast of "Dawson's Creek."