What To Watch Monday: St. Denis Medical And Memory Of A Killer Finales, NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "St. Denis Medical" scrubs out, "Memory of a Killer" wraps its freshman run, and the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament declares a winner.
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Showtimes for April 6, 2026
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
Series premiere: Set after the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.
Peacock NBA Monday
Season 1 finale: The New York Knicks face off against the Atlanta Hawks.
American Idol
The Top 12 take on the "Judges' Song Contest," performing '90s hits secretly picked by Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, or Carrie Underwood.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover
Season 1 finale: Bachelor Nation's final four designers face off for the last time, chasing the $100,000 grand prize; two high-stakes eliminations narrow the field to a final showdown in the ultimate challenge: the kitchen.
Below Deck Down Under
Peace in the galley comes at a price when Chef Ben introduces a pet-name penalty to keep tensions in check; Ellie makes a bold move on Joao; Alesia stirs the pot by pulling Eddy away from Jenna.
Extracted
Season 2 finale: As the remaining three contestants endure an island banishment, families at HQ battle to secure vital resources; the last survivalist standing is named the winner, walking away with $250,000.
The Neighborhood
Gemma reaches her limit at work, and when a car issue forces her to slow down, an unexpected break helps her rethink what she really wants next; Marty and Malcolm's plans are thrown off course; Dave embraces a new career path.
St. Denis Medical
Season 2 finale: When a doctor becomes a patient, his co-workers rally around him, whether he likes it or not; Matt and Serena need to talk.
Wild Cards
Ellis faces his awkward past when a notoriously cruel classmate is poisoned at their high school reunion, making everyone a suspect — even Ellis himself.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Tobin's past comes back to haunt him; Reggie and Brina struggle to set a wedding date.
The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special
Ahead of the "Neighborhood" series finale on May 11, this celebratory event features new interviews with the cast reflecting on their journey, revisiting early days on set, and looking back at the show's evolution.
NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game
The Connecticut Huskies go up against the Michigan Wolverines for the championship title.
Memory of a Killer
Season 1 finale: Angelo's worlds collide, setting up a confrontation with The Ferryman.
Top Chef
Comedian Fortune Feimster pays a visit to deliver an unexpected challenge where chefs must perfect their cooking improv.
The Voice
The competition enters Night 2 of the Knockouts.
The Rookie
A troubling incident at a school draws the team into a complex case; Celina's temporary missing persons assignment leads her into a dangerous situation.
Foul Play With Anthony Davis
Series premiere: Following the NCAA championship game, Davis pairs elite athletes with elaborate pranks, giving them one chance to pull off their mischievous plans or foul out trying.