Game Of Thrones Star Carice Van Houten Was Supposed To Audition For Another Character

The role of Cersei Lannister ultimately went to Lena Headey, who played the cold and conniving queen with a steely edge that earned her five Emmy nominations. The part also was relatively cushy, as "Game of Thrones" gigs go. Instead of trudging through the mud during cold nights of filming while holding a massive sword, as many of her co-stars did, Headey was upfront about how her salary was earned under considerably more comfortable conditions. "I am always in Belfast in a room," she said of her estimated 15 filming days per season during a 2019 appearance on the Virgin Radio Breakfast show, also noting that much of her character's time was spent drinking wine.

Meanwhile, though the character of Melisandre didn't last until the controversial "Game of Thrones" series finale. However, she managed to get a satisfactory end on her own terms in "The Long Night." (Read our obituary for the Red Priestess here.) Since the show's conclusion in 2019, van Houten has starred in a number of European films and TV shows. Her most prominent post-"Thrones" role to date is arguably the British medical comedy-drama "Temple," on which she starred for two seasons opposite Mark Strong ("Penguin"). She's also starring alongside David Duchovny and Jack Whitehall in Prime Video's psychological thriller miniseries, "Malice," which starts streaming on Friday, Nov. 14.