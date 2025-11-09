Pete Davidson Returns To SNL To Defend His Ferry Purchase With Colin Jost, Jab At Lorne Michaels — Watch Video

Pete Davidson is back at his old stomping grounds.

Davidson returned to "Saturday Night Live" this week, the show he called home for eight seasons as a cast member, to defend the "fiasco" that is his purchase of an old Staten Island Ferry boat with current "SNL"-er Colin Jost. Davidson stopped by Weekend Update to explain why he had to go do stand-up comedy in Saudi Arabia: "We're losing millions on this ferry!" They wanted to make the boat less depressing, he said, so they gave it a new name: Titanic II.

He did credit "SNL" head honcho Lorne Michaels for inspiring him to stick with the doomed ferry: "If Lorne Michaels has taught us anything, it's that you never, ever give up... even when the time has come and Tina Fey is ready to take over."

Davidson also mentioned he's about to be a father, and he's looking forward to parenthood so he can "give it all the energy and enthusiasm that I never had for this show." Plus, he brought up the NYC mayoral race — or, as Pete calls it, "my least favorite kind of oral." (Classic Pete!) He knows a lot of his fellow Staten Islanders were unhappy about Zohran Mamdani winning the election, so he offered his boat as a sanctuary if they have "too many warrants in New Jersey and not enough guns for Florida."

